John Schneider doesn’t envision ‘step back’ for Seahawks in 2024

The Seattle Seahawks had hopes of improving upon their unexpected 9-8 record and playoff appearance in the 2022 season. Instead, they stayed at 9-8 and didn’t get the help needed to return to the playoffs. This resulted in the end of Pete Carroll as head coach, the hiring of Mike Macdonald, and the promotion of John Schneider to President of Football Operations.

Schneider has served as Seahawks general manager since 2010, but Carroll’s departure means this is the first time he’ll have full control of personnel. With uncertainty surrounding the futures of key players such as Geno Smith, Quandre Diggs, Jordyn Brooks, Leonard Williams, and others, it’s easy to wonder if a new coaching staff and major roster decisions could lead to the Seahawks going backward short-term in order to go forward long-term.

In Schneider’s view, he doesn’t see it that way.

“I don’t feel a step back,” he said Thursday on the return of Seattle Sports’ John Schneider Show. “I think when you have all these new ideas… and philosophies, ways to teach, schematics, what have you – all the coach-speak and football talk that goes into this, all the football knowledge – everybody coming together, of course it’s gonna take time,” he said. “It’s gonna take time for everybody to get to know each other and that sort of thing, but I think really when you look at it, how can we bring this together and really merge this as quickly as you possibly can? “The coaches at this time of the year are usually going through, getting ready for free agency. They’re kind of getting some names for draft guys to study, right? So I’m sure there’s gonna be a little anxiety from that point of view for the coaching staff. But it’s like, hey, we got that right now. We’ll get caught up with that later, let’s get the staff together. Let’s build this continuity and build this whole philosophy that we’re going to be working through together, and then that’ll come together.”

Unlike the 2010 team, which necessitated a full-scale rebuild given the poor results of 2008 and 2009, I don’t believe the 2024 Seahawks are in the same predicament. Regardless of what happens with Geno Smith, there are several promising starters and contributors on rookie contracts on both sides of the ball, including Kenneth Walker, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Tre Brown, and Boye Mafe.

Even acknowledging the growing pains that will surely materialize from both coaches and players, I hope that Schneider is true to his word that they are looking for quickly improved results from 2023 and not viewing 2024 as a gap year.

The full interview can be watched below: