Seahawks News

Rams, not 49ers, are team Seahawks must worry about - Seaside Joe

From losing the Super Bowl to maybe losing control of the locker room, the 49ers would seem to be going in the wrong direction again: Seaside Joe 1812

How Aden Durde’s unusual role with Seahawks follows trend of his career | The Seattle Times

New Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde grew up in London as an NFL fan and became a player. That his role with the Seahawks is unusual just makes sense.

Ryan Grubb left Alabama because of 'unicorn' circumstances with Seahawks - Tuscaloosan News

One week after introducing himself as Alabama's offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb did the same for the Seattle Seahawks. His explanation for leaving:

KJR radio appearance discussing the latest Seahawks topics – Seahawks Draft Blog

Today I was on KJR with Jim Moore & Tim Booth, you can listen to the piece below. Also, check out today’s draft notes article if you missed it earlier.

Salary cap expert breaks down key Seahawks offseason decisions - Seattle Sports

Ahead of a big offseason, CBS salary cap expert Joel Corry joined Bump & Stacy to discuss all things Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks Round-Up: The John Schneider Show Returns to Seattle Sports 710AM - Seahawks.com

Seahawks president of football operations/general manager John Schneider returns for a weekly spot on the Wyman and Bob show on Seattle Sports 710AM for the second straight offseason.

Seahawks Mic'd Up: Best of 2023 Season - Seahawks.com

Check out some of the best Mic'd Up moments from the 2023 season.

Seahawks Roster Rumors: Should Seattle Cut - Or Retire - Jamal Adams? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks are beginning a new era in 2024 under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Typically with new coaches come sweeping changes across a roster, and some are expected in Seattle.

NFC West News

49ers news: Reviewing the roster and previewing potential offseason changes - Niners Nation

The state of the 49ers union ahead of San Francisco’s 2024 off-season campaign

The 49ers Need to Change What They Look for at Wide Receiver - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers need to change what they look for at wide receiver.

Coaching and Politics - Revenge of the Birds

For many coaches, maneuvering around politics is the ultimate survival test

Rams offseason needs: What is L.A.’s biggest need before free agency? - Turf Show Times

Rams biggest need this offseason remains edge rusher on defense

Los Angeles Rams 'Poised' to Make Super Bowl 'Leap?' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After a surprise playoff appearance, the Los Angeles Rams are back to being viewed as potential Super Bowl contenders.

Around The NFL

Report: Top NFL agency makes big change over CJ Stroud draft controversy - Larry Brown Sports

A top NFL agency is making a big change to its pre-draft policy in response to a controversy surrounding CJ Stroud from 2023.

Taylor Swift donates $100K to family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, woman killed at Chiefs victory parade - Yahoo Sports

The amount raised for the Lopez-Galvan family has surpassed $200,000.

Report: Luke Del Rio joining Washington Huskies staff as offensive analyst - NBC Sports

Luke Del Rio is going from one Washington to another.

Russell Wilson's Denver mansion is for sale - NBC Sports

Many believe Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson won't be on the team much longer.

2024 NFL predictions: Super Bowl 2025 picks, MVP, breakouts - ESPN

Who will win Super Bowl LIX? Which players, teams could break out in 2024? We asked 11 of our NFL experts to make predictions for next season.

Ravens optimistic about Zach Orr's bump to DC - ESPN

The former Baltimore linebacker already has made an impact on his players, who view him as a true Raven.

Three upgrades the Chargers need to make this offseason - ESPN

New coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz have a busy offseason ahead.

The Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting is as American as football itself — Andscape

The most beloved American sport is now a victim of the country’s most persistent characteristic: terror from gun violence

NFL's eight biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Chiefs, Lions and Ravens top list; don't sleep on Jets - NFL.com

With the 2023 NFL campaign in the books, it's time to look forward to next season -- and beyond. Who currently has the biggest Super Bowl window? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking of the top eight contenders for the next few Lombardi Trophies.

2023 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32 - NFL.com

Which NFL team had the best 2023 rookie class? The worst? Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter rank every group, from No. 1 to 32, providing accompanying grades and analysis.

Should Giants let Saquon Barkley test free agency? What would the RB’s market look like? - The Athletic

Let's examine the intriguing scenario of the Giants allowing Barkley to enter free agency with the opportunity to match any offer he gets.

NFL free agency 2024: Ranking top 25 defensive players, including Jaguars' Josh Allen, other star pass rushers - CBSSports.com

An early look at the big-name defenders set to hit the open market