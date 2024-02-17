Report: Seahawks add long time Bill O’Brien assistant as QB coach

Mike Macdonald continues to assemble the first staff of his tenure as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, and after allowing the injury guarantee in Geno Smith’s contract to guarantee this week, the Hawks added their new quarterback coach.
#Seahawks hiring former #Titans passing game coordinator Charles London as their new quarterbacks coach, per a team source. London previously with #Falcons #Bears #Texans. Now, he'll coach Geno Smith @KPRC2— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 17, 2024
As noted, London spent the 2023 season as the quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans under Mike Vrabel after having spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons in the same role with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to joining the staff of Arthur Smith in Atlanta, London was the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears for three seasons under Matt Nagy after having held the same position with the Houston Texans under Bill O’Brien from 2014 through 2017. London also coached under O’Brien at Penn State during the 2012 and 2013 seasons before following O’Brien to the Texans.
Following this reported addition, the coaching staff of the Hawks is as follows:
Head Coach: Mike Macdonald
Assistant Head Coach: Leslie Frazier
Offensive Coordinator: Ryan Grubb
Offensive Line: Scott Huff
Quarterbacks Coach: Charles London
Running Backs Coach: Kennedy Polamalu
Wide Receivers Coach: Frisman Jackson
Passing Game Coordinator: Jake Peetz
Defensive Coordinator: Aden Durde
Special Teams Coordinator: Jay Harbaugh
Special Teams Assistant: Devin Fitzsimmons
Senior Defensive Assistant: Karl Scott
Linebackers Coach: Kirk Olivadotti
