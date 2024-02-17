Report: Seahawks add long time Bill O’Brien assistant as QB coach

Mike Macdonald continues to assemble the first staff of his tenure as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, and after allowing the injury guarantee in Geno Smith’s contract to guarantee this week, the Hawks added their new quarterback coach.

#Seahawks hiring former #Titans passing game coordinator Charles London as their new quarterbacks coach, per a team source. London previously with #Falcons #Bears #Texans. Now, he'll coach Geno Smith @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 17, 2024

As noted, London spent the 2023 season as the quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans under Mike Vrabel after having spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons in the same role with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to joining the staff of Arthur Smith in Atlanta, London was the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears for three seasons under Matt Nagy after having held the same position with the Houston Texans under Bill O’Brien from 2014 through 2017. London also coached under O’Brien at Penn State during the 2012 and 2013 seasons before following O’Brien to the Texans.

Following this reported addition, the coaching staff of the Hawks is as follows:

Head Coach: Mike Macdonald

Assistant Head Coach: Leslie Frazier

Offensive Coordinator: Ryan Grubb

Offensive Line: Scott Huff

Quarterbacks Coach: Charles London

Running Backs Coach: Kennedy Polamalu

Wide Receivers Coach: Frisman Jackson

Passing Game Coordinator: Jake Peetz

Defensive Coordinator: Aden Durde

Special Teams Coordinator: Jay Harbaugh

Special Teams Assistant: Devin Fitzsimmons

Senior Defensive Assistant: Karl Scott

Linebackers Coach: Kirk Olivadotti