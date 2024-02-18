Here’s a mock draft that will definitely catch the attention of Seattle Seahawks fans.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has a three-round mock draft with trades included, which spices things up a bit. In this scenario, the Seahawks move down from No. 16 overall to 22 in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, giving up one of their third-round picks in the process. Philly takes Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson to be the successor to Jason Kelce, while the Seahawks grab Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, reuniting him with Devon Witherspoon.

The short blurb:

The Seahawks gave up second- and fifth-round picks for Leonard Williams but have not yet signed him for 2024 and beyond. If that never comes to pass, Newton slides into new head coach Mike Macdonald’s scheme.

Newton is 6’2 and 295 pounds (pending the combine stats), earning Consensus All-American honors in 2023 after posting 7.5 sacks. Here’s what Windy City Gridiron draft analyst Jacob Infante had to say in his scouting report last October:

Newton has the athleticism and red-hot motor you crave when you’re looking for a pass-rushing specialist out of the 3-technique defensive tackle alignment. He’s an elite athlete at his position, and that raw speed and acceleration shows up often on tape. His hand activity is impressive in both his effort and his knowledge of how to shed blocks. Newton’s natural leverage advantage aids him at the line of scrimmage, and he’s an intelligent defender with good gap awareness against the run. Though a bit undersized and lacking in length, Newton has the ability to take over a game and possesses three-down impact potential at the NFL level. There’s a legitimate argument for him being the best defender in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him selected within the first 10 selections.

I’d be on board with him as a first-round pick!

The Seahawks gain a second-rounder from the Eagles in this trade, landing Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr at No. 50. Penix was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season and would be back with his offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb under these circumstances.

Lastly, the Seahawks would get Michigan linebacker Jordan Colson at No. 81. Colson would provide some fresh talent at the position, which is very uncertain given Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner are both free agents. There will be time to look at Colson’s game a little more in-depth, but it’s worth noting Colson was coached by Mike Macdonald in his one season as Michigan’s defensive coordinator.

If Seattle had a run of Newton, Penix, and Colson over Days 1 and 2, how would you feel about that draft? Let us know in the comments!