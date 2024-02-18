Another interesting hire from new HC Mike Macdonald is reported to have occurred yesterday. Charles London is the new QB coach for our Seattle Seahawks and people that know seem to be excited. Almost universally, every single major hire by the new regime has been lauded as a very good one. London has a sterling reputation, most recently working with the Tennessee Titans. If that doesn’t necessarily reassure your nerves, consider that the Titans have turned average QBs into pretty good ones. Now, consider what he may be able to do with our fellas. Eh? The coaching staff continues to take shape. Stick with us at Field Gulls for all the updates, opinions, and discourse.

Seahawks News

NFC West News

Around The NFL

