We’re three months out from the NFL’s regular season schedule release, but we might as well get a head start on figuring out Week 1 for the Seattle Seahawks.

In each of the last two seasons, the Seahawks opened their campaign at home. Do I hear three straight seasons for the first time in Lumen Field history? Most likely, the answer is yes.

The 2024 regular season begins on Sept. 5 with the traditional Thursday kickoff, which will once again be in Kansas City. We know the Seahawks won’t be playing in the first ever trip to Brazil on September 6, which leaves us with either Sept. 8 or 9.

The Seattle Mariners and Seahawks playing home games on the same day is logistically a no-no. A quick look at the calendar indicates that the Seattle Mariners are on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, followed by an off-day on Monday. That’s one barrier cleared for a home opener. The M’s are home on Thursday, Sept. 12, so we can rule out a Seahawks Week 2 home game on Prime Video.

Next up are the Seattle Sounders, who don’t have anything scheduled for the first week of September. The Sounders and OL Reign play at Lumen on Sept. 15 and 16 respectively, so it’s already a guarantee that the Seahawks are on the road in Week 2.

Through this process of elimination, we can anticipate that Mike Macdonald’s first regular season home game will be in front of the 12s. As for who they’ll face? Here’s a list of Seahawks home opponents:

Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

San Francisco 49ers (12-5, lost the Super Bowl again)

Minnesota Vikings (7-10)

Green Bay Packers (9-8)

New York Giants (6-11)

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Miami Dolphins (11-6)

Denver Broncos (8-9)

That’s a hell of a home schedule outside of the usual trio of divisional opponents! Find out more in May.