The Seattle Seahawks’ 2020 NFL Draft class has gone through its rookie contract cycle. Of their eight selections, three are either not on an NFL roster or are no longer with the Seahawks: Alton Robinson, Freddie Swain, and Stephen Sullivan. Everyone else is an impending free agent, although Darrell Taylor is restricted since he never played in his rookie year.

Here’s a reminder of the Seahawks’ draft class:

Round 1: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Round 2: Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee

Round 3: Damien Lewis, G, LSU

Round 4: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Round 4: DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

Round 5: Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse

Round 6: Freddie Swain, WR, Florida

Round 7: Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

If you recall, this draft was met with “meh” from a lot of analysts. Of course, the Seahawks 2012 class was famously panned but became one of the most impactful in franchise history. On this occasion, it seems they were largely correct.

Dallas has been a solid if not unspectacular third-down back and a special teams returner. Parkinson saw an increased role in the Seahawks offense over the past two seasons, catching 50 passes for 569 yards and 4 touchdowns. I imagine he has a real good shot at being re-signed by Seattle.

Lewis started at right guard as a rookie before moving to left guard full-time in 2021. He’s probably been the most consistent performer for the Seahawks along the offensive line and of anyone in Seattle’s draft class.

Taylor has 21.5 sacks over three seasons played, but his major issues with run defense and week-to-week consistency do not make it likely that the Seahawks will retain him even as a restricted free agent.

Lastly, Brooks may divide opinion over how good he actually is, but he’s emerged as a quality starter in the past two seasons. Perhaps he would look even better if the Seahawks defensive line didn’t have such glaring issues that required a lot more out of their linebackers and safeties than necessary. Brooks has three straight seasons of 100 tackles and has been among Seattle’s leaders in tackles for loss during that span.

It looks as if Brooks and Lewis are the top players from this class, but neither one of them has consensus adulation as being near the absolute best at their respective positions. This was by no means a poor draft for the Seahawks, but it’s not excellent. I believe that this is a satisfactory class, if unspectacular.

What would be your grade for this draft?