Pre-Snap Reads 2/19: Seahawks mailbag and Sunday notes from around the NFL

In Today’s Links: more on the new coaches for the Seattle Seahawks, ‘Hawks mailbag, questions about Jordyn Brooks’ place on the roster; plus, news and notes from around the league. Happy Monday! Let’s go! You got this!

Seahawks News

NFC West Coach Comparison 2024 - Seaside Joe

Who are the HC, OC, DC, and GMs in the NFC West? Seaside Joe 1814

Sunday thoughts on the Seahawks and the quarterback position – Seahawks Draft Blog

Just a few things that are kicking around in my mind…

Seahawks Mailbag: New Coordinators Edition - Seahawks.com

You had questions for the Seahawks new coordinators, Aden Durde, Ryan Grubb and Jay Harbaugh; they have answers.

Seahawks Free Agency: Is Jordyn Brooks Foundational Piece of Seattle's Defense? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coming off a third straight 100-plus tackle season, Jordyn Brooks hopes to stay with the Seattle Seahawks, but it remains to be seen how a new coaching staff will value him as he heads towards unrestricted free agency.

NFC West News

49ers Defensive Coordinator Rumors: Kyle Shanahan once said he’d hire Bill Belichick - Niners Nation

Hey, it did happen.

The 49ers Need to Fire Their Special Teams Coordinator - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers need to fire their special teams coordinator.

Rams 2024 Mock Draft: It’s now a debate between cornerback and edge - Turf Show Times

Should Rams GM Les Snead go cornerback or edge in the first round of the 2024 draft?

Should Cardinals switch Paris Johnson Jr. to Left Tackle? - Revenge of the Birds

The decision to move PJJ to LT is complicated

Arizona Cardinals Mailbag: MHJ, Prime Cut Candidates + More - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals fans have some pressing question as the offseason moves forward.

Around The NFL

FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII - NBC Sports

April 27, 2017. A day that will live in glorious history for one franchise, and in what-might-have-been glumness for others.

NFL Draft expert Zierlein's view of UW Huskies' Penix and Odunze - Seattle Sports

NFL Draft insider Lance Zierlein dove into two star UW Huskies players – Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze – and their pro ability.

New Titans DC Dennard Wilson aims to cultivate an 'attacking defense' in Tennessee - NFL.com

During his introductory news conference this week, Titans DC Dennard Wilson said he wants mold an "attacking defense" that struggled to force turnovers in 2023.

New Raiders OC Luke Getsy eager to find right QB and build a physical offense - The Athletic

The former Bears offensive coordinator and Packers assistant also is excited about reuniting with Davante Adams.

Why Monday is an important date for Buccaneers as it relates to keeping Mike Evans, other standouts - CBSSports.com

There's a sizable financial benefit of getting these deals done