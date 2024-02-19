Report: Seahawks add former Raven as assistant LB coach

The pieces are slowly coming together as new head coach Mike Macdonald continues to assemble the first staff of his tenure in charge of the Seattle Seahawks, and according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston the Hawks have a new assistant linebackers coach.

After interviewing for the #Ravens and #Chargers for their LB coach positions Josh Bynes accepts an assistant linebackers coach position with the Seattle #Seahawks per a league source. Bynes was coached by Mike Macdonald with the #Ravens — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 19, 2024

During his NFL career Josh Bynes played for the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as spending three weeks with the Carolina Panthers during training camp in 2021. He spent the 2019 season with the Ravens when Macdonald was the linebackers coach, and was also with Baltimore for the 2022 season while Macdonald was the defensive coordinator. He spent the 2023 season out of football before retiring in December, and now joins the staff as a rookie coach during Macdonald’s rookie year as head coach.

During his playing career he logged 4,986 defensive snaps and 1,520 snaps during eleven seasons in the NFL, finishing his career with 582 tackles, 39 tackles for loss and 34 passes defensed.