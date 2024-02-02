In Today’s Links: our new HC Mike Macdonald made some statements and answered some questions for the first time. What’d he say?; it’s a bit early, but what will our Seattle Seahawks do with Geno Smith/Drew Lock?; who will be the new OC? DC?; how quickly will the ‘Hawks find success with a new regime? Lots to talk about. A lot of impressions, not a lot of solid answers (concerning personnel and coaching staff). Keep on keeping on with Field Gulls, as we bring you all the most up-to-date information. Thank you.

Seahawks News

Why Geno Smith might ask Seahawks to trade or release him - Seaside Joe

How Geno Smith's upcoming contract deadlines might actually be incentives for him to tell Seahawks to trade him, or at least make it look that way 2/1/2024

Dave Boling: Hiring of Mike Macdonald shows Seahawks will lean on familiar team-first strategy, with a mix of new-school innovation - The Spokesman-Review

Feb. 1—RENTON, Wash. — Whether it turns out folly or genius, the hiring of Mike Macdonald as Seahawks head coach is John Schneider's biggest gamble. High stakes, at that. The hiring, which replaces revered and beloved Pete Carroll, has been hailed as a victory by many NFL observers. Despite his youth (36) and scant resume, Macdonald is considered a prodigy among those whose job it is to devise ...

THE CHEAP SEATS with STEVE CAMERON: Maybe Mac was worth the Seahawks wait | Coeur d'Alene Press

“That's why we're here, to bring a championship back to Seattle. "We're going to have a lot of fun, we're going to work our tails off, and it's going to be an incredible ride.”

Wait.

Did he say FUN?

Thoughts on Ryan Grubb potentially being named offensive coordinator in Seattle – Seahawks Draft Blog

According to Mike Florio, Ryan Grubb could be Mike Macdonald’s offensive coordinator. It’s since been confirmed by a number of other reporters and seems to have some legs. This is gaining a lot of momentum very quickly.

Takeaways: Mike Macdonald speaks as Seattle Seahawks coach - Seattle Sports

Mike Macdonald and John Schneider shared plenty of insight into why Macdonald was hired by the Seattle Seahawks and what's next for the team.

What Stood Out: Seahawks' Mike Macdonald joins Bump & Stacy - Seattle Sports

New Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald joined Seattle Sports' Bump & Stacy for an exclusive sitdown interview on Thursday.

Seahawks GM John Schneider on Mike Macdonald: 'This is the future' - ESPN

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said he was looking for a coach who could "change the marketplace" when he landed on former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for the job.

“He’s A Special Dude.” Why Mike Macdonald Is The New Head Coach Of The Seahawks - Seahawks.com

General manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald discussed Macdonald becoming the team’s new head coach in his introductory press conference.

With Mike Macdonald, Seahawks (and GM) pivot from Pete Carroll and their history - The Athletic

John Schneider could have hired someone familiar and experienced, like Dan Quinn. Instead, the Seahawks are forging a fresh path.

Win Now? Why Mike Macdonald's Seattle Seahawks Poised For Immediate Success - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Taking over a team that nearly made the playoffs despite struggling on defense all season long, Mike Macdonald inherits a Seattle Seahawks squad with a fun blend of young talent and proven veterans that should fit his system quite well.

NFC West News

49ers news: Charvarius Ward doesn’t understand the Steve Wilks hate - Niners Nation

After re-watching the game, San Francisco 49ers CB Mooney Ward has a point

The 49ers' Defensive Game Plan Against the Chiefs - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what the San Francisco 49ers defense should do against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Why Arizona Cardinals May Not Target Big Names in Free Agency - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals may sign some players that fans would like - or they may not.

Cardinals all-in on the offense this offseason? - Revenge of the Birds

For a fun exercise, let’s see what might happen if GM Monti Ossenfort goes all-in on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.

Rams promote longtime Sean McVay assistant to defensive coordinator - Turf Show Times

Chris Shula will replace Raheem Morris as Rams defensive coordinator

Are Los Angeles Rams 'Way-Too-Early' 2025 Super Bowl Contenders? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams make the list of contenders who could advance to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Around The NFL

Kliff Kingsbury returning to NFL as offensive coordinator - Larry Brown Sports

USC assistant and former NFL head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly the frontrunner for one team's offensive coordinator job.

Packers want QB Jordan Love for the long haul, plan to discuss long-term deal - Yahoo Sports

Jordan Love signed a short extension on May 3, instead of his fifth-year option.

2024 NFL coaching cycle's biggest takeaway might be about the candidates who didn't get hired - Yahoo Sports

A loaded crop of candidates are in place for next year, which should have plenty of individuals looking over their shoulders throughout the 2024 season.

How Rashee Rice's rookie success helped the Chiefs to the Super Bowl - ESPN

Andy Reid coached Tyreek Hill, DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin. Rice's season is the best for a rookie wide receiver under Reid.

As Super Bowl descends on Las Vegas, NFL sends "do as we say, not as we do" memo - NBC Sports

The NFL hated gambling, until it didn't.

Patriots hire ex-Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as new OC - NFL.com

Alex Van Pelt is being hired as the Patriots' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

New Panthers HC Dave Canales: We're going to become what Bryce Young is great at - NFL.com

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales met with the media on Thursday and one of the prospects was his plans for former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

What to know about new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn - ESPN

Dan Quinn brings NFL experience from the Cowboys, Falcons and Seahawks to a franchise eager to turn its fortunes around. Our experts weigh in on his new chapter.

2024 Super Bowl prediction: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs look for second title win vs. 49ers in five years - CBSSports.com

Can San Francisco pull it off? Or is K.C. inevitable?

Who will be the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator? 8 options to replace Dan Quinn - The Athletic

With Quinn leaving for Washington to become head coach, Mike McCarthy has an important position to fill.

2024 NFL Free Agency: 6 pending free agents on defense who deserve to get paid | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and interior defender Chris Jones are among the top defensive free agents who deserve big paydays during 2024 free agency.