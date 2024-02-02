This is a Seattle Seahawks special open thread that is almost like a “Where in the world is Field Gulls?” open thread, but cooler.

Today marks 10 years since the Seahawks won the Super Bowl by smashing up the Denver Broncos. Fittingly, they achieved Scorigami with a 43-8 whipping that genuinely wasn’t even as close as the scoreline indicated.

10 years ago today, we won Super Bowl XLVIII. pic.twitter.com/JgJVBmjDOc — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 2, 2024

The question couldn’t be any simpler: where were you when Seattle capped off its greatest ever season?

Unfortunately, having moved to the Seattle-area the year the Seahawks made their first ever Super Bowl, I left Seattle for New York only 11 months before they won it all. I watched the game at home, having spent the day just doing normal errands and working out at the gym.

Lots of happy yelling happened during the game but no tears of joy were shed. Raised fists and arm pumps as the clock ticked down to 0:00 is all I did up until the confetti poured all over MetLife Stadium. The game was never really in doubt after the Percy Harvin kick return touchdown, so there was virtually no tension after halftime.

I’d worn my Seahawks jacket plenty of times in my neighborhood, so people knew I was a fan of the team (and, generally speaking, I didn’t see many Seahawks fans on Long Island in my entire time living there).

Maybe I need to move back to Seattle again—I’ve been in Oregon since 2017—to see if I have magic powers that result in Super Bowl appearances.

