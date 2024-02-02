The Seattle Seahawks didn’t hire Ben Johnson as head coach, but they could look to one of his assistants as offensive coordinator.

Albert Breer reports that the Seahawks have requested an interview with Detroit Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand. They’re not the only ones who have interviewed Engstrand in recent days.

The Seahawks have requested to interview Lions pass-game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for their offensive coordinator job, per source. Engstrand is slated to meet with Tampa Bay for their OC spot and interviewed last week for the Patriots job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 1, 2024

We can safely rule out Engstrand for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots jobs, which have reportedly been filled by Liam Coen and Alex Van Pelt, respectively.

Engstrand was a quarterback at San Diego State, and unfortunately for him the only two photos we have in our library involve him getting sacked by A.J. Hawk back in 2003. He spent over a decade coaching at the University of San Diego, including a couple of years as a graduate assistant under Jim Harbaugh. Engstrand was San Diego’s offensive coordinator from 2011-2017 before joining Jim at Michigan as an offensive analyst in 2018.

Next step for Engstrand? The XFL. He was the OC for the DC Defenders, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the league ceased operations. That paved the way for Engstrand to join the Detroit Lions as a tight ends coach and eventually passing game coordinator.

The Lions have had a top-10 passing attack in each of the last two seasons, which has made both Ben Johnson and Engstrand prime candidates for jobs elsewhere. Ben will be staying with Detroit for at least another season as OC, but Engstrand’s future is TBD.

Seattle also has reported interest in former University of Washington offensive coordinator/playcaller Ryan Grubb.