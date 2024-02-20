Former Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis has hung up his cleats.

On his 31st birthday, Davis announced his retirement in a brief social media post.

As I turn 31 today, I sit back and look on my NFL career and how thankful I am to be apart of a brotherhood. This game has allowed me to make a lot of friends and memories. I’m grateful for every organization in NFL. With that being said I’m retiring! ✌ — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) February 19, 2024

Davis, who was not on an NFL roster last season, spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons in Seattle. Given the sorry state of the Seahawks’ rushing attack in 2017, which included an extraordinarily awful offensive line and Eddie Lacy, Davis might as well have been Barry Sanders 2.0 out there. With 240 yards in just six games, he was Seattle’s leading rusher at the running back position.

This video got flagged for sensitive content, and I understand why. https://t.co/MwuR4LNQea — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) February 20, 2024

Last time the Seahawks played the Eagles at home, I declared Mike Davis "Dollar Store LaDainian Tomlinson." pic.twitter.com/EbZRBaJByl — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) December 15, 2023

His Seahawks career tallied 180 carries for 754 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns, as well as 49 catches for 345 yards and a receiving touchdown. He began life in the pros with the San Francisco 49ers under Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, so he had about as undesirable a set of circumstances as humanly possible between his 49ers stint and the 2017 Seahawks offensive line.

After he left Seattle as a free agent, Davis played for the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Baltimore Ravens. His best season came in 2020 with the Panthers, when he combined for over 1,000 scrimmage yards and 9 touchdowns.

Davis was a fun player to watch when he was in Seattle and I hope he has a happy retirement!