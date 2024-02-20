In Today’s Links: what will 2024 look like for the Seattle Seahawk RBs?; more trade scenarios and possible cap casualties; Mike Macdonald adds another coach to the staff, this time a former Raven; and more chisme and analysis from around the NFL. Enjoy your Tuesday.

Seahawks News

Seahawks trade ideas: A deal for every John Schneider connection in the NFL - Seaside Joe

8 trade fits for Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, Quandre Diggs, as well as moves to acquire an elite edge rusher or offensive weapon: Seaside Joe 1815

Seahawks position overview: Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet sure to lead RB corps again - The Seattle Times

This Seahawks' offseason of upheaval appears to have at least one certainty: the running back position. While the coaching staff has already turned over, and there are sure to be some major personnel moves on the horizon, you can probably set in stone that Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet will lead Seattle's running back corps in 2024, and that Kenny McIntosh will likely factor in somewhere, as well. Not that additions couldn't be made — and Seattle will surely bring in some depth options.

10 predictions for the Seahawks this off-season – Seahawks Draft Blog

These are my predictions for the Seahawks off-season. Let me know how much you disagree with them in the comments section.

Seattle Seahawks Offseason: Key NFL dates leading up to camp - Seattle Sports

The NFL offseason for the Seattle Seahawks is about to go into hyperdrive. Take a look at the dates to know for the next few months.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Earn No. 6 Spot On Around The NFL Rookie Class Rankings - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks land at No. 6 on Around the NFL’s ranking of all 32 2023 draft classes.

Report: Seattle Seahawks Hiring Former NFL LB Josh Bynes as Defensive Assistant - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Transitioning to the sidelines after a highly successful 12-year career in the NFL, Josh Bynes will now work for his former coach Mike Macdonald in an assistant role for the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC West News

Cam Newton blames ‘bad coaching’, not Brock Purdy for 49ers SB loss - Niners Nation

The ex-NFL star questioned Kyle Shanahan’s decision-making after the Super Bowl loss.

49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl overtime decision: Did Shanahan blow it? - ESPN

The Chiefs wanted the ball second in overtime in the Super Bowl. The 49ers wanted the ball first -- and got it. Did Kyle Shanahan really make the wrong call?

Why you Should Feel Confident in the 49ers for 2024 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

As heartbreaking as the Super Bowl loss was, there are still reasons to feel confident in the 49ers going into next season.

Arizona Cardinals Named Fit for 'Overlooked' Free Agent - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals could indeed use more EDGE help.

2024 NFL salary cap to be in $250 million range per report - Revenge of the Birds

The 2024 NFL salary cap may be about $5-6 million more than expected.

Rams coaching hires: Nate Scheelhaase is the new pass game specialist - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay taps Nate Scheelhaase, age 33, to join offensive staff

How Should Los Angeles Rams Approach Filling Needs in Offseason? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams made the playoffs this past season, so the team could look to fill its holes in order to make a playoff push again this upcoming season.

Around The NFL

Buccaneers will not be using franchise tag on Baker Mayfield - Larry Brown Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a decision on their franchise tag, and will not be using it on QB Baker Mayfield.

Four Verts: Which NFL teams can break up the reign of Chiefs in AFC and 49ers in NFC? - Yahoo Sports

The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.

Patriots 2024 roster reset: Quarterback overhaul is team’s top priority – NBC Sports Boston

How should the Patriots proceed at the most important position in football? Tom E. Curran kicks off his 2024 roster reset series with a look at quarterback.

Patriots announce 17 additions to coaching staff - NBC Sports

There have been various reports about coaching hires by the Patriots since they named Jerod Mayo as their head coach and the team officially announced 17 of those hires on Monday.

Steve Wilks, Kyle Shanahan and scapegoating Black NFL coaches - Andscape

Players get cut and coaches get fired. That’s the way of the world in the National Football League. I know this intellectually, yet more than a week after Kansa…

NFC cut candidates: Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones among potential cap casualties of free agency frenzy - NFL.com

With free agency less than a month away, NFL teams will be looking to clear cap space in the coming weeks. So, which notable players could be released? Matt Okada spotlights potential cut candidates across the NFC.

2024 NFL franchise tag candidates for all 32 teams: Mike Evans, Christian Wilkins likely players to be tagged - CBSSports.com

Which players will get the franchise tag prior to March 5?

How the Washington Commanders can shake up the 2024 NFL offseason | NFL Draft | PFF

Targeting a familiar face in the veteran quarterback free-agent market could allow the Washington Commanders to go down a more rewarding path in the 2024 NFL Draft.