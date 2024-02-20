As of Tuesday, the NFL is in the Franchise/Transition tag stage, meaning that we may yet see some big names slide off the table before the bidding even starts. The deadline to tag players is March 4, with the legal tampering period opening up the following week, at which point we finally hit the new league year (aka: free agency) on March 13. Considering that we are about three weeks out, this is the perfect time to start looking at some of the players who the Seattle Seahawks may look to retain or let walk, and even some players who might pique their interest on the open market. This of course leads to only one logical conclusion: Pro Football Focus’s Top 200 Free Agents!

In total, eight Seahawks made the list. With Geno Smith’s salary guaranteed (along with several other key players), the organization will have to do some clever maneuvering if they want to keep some of their own talent, let alone contract the services of others. So let’s take a look at where the Seahawks landed, along with the PFF blurb on each.

16. Leonard Williams, DI

After being labeled as a stout run defender with limitations as a pass rusher, Williams backed up his career-high 74.8 pass-rush grade in 2022 with an even better 76.2 mark in 2023. His pressure rate is above 10% for the first time since 2020. Top free agent comparison: Fletcher Cox, 2022

50. Jordyn Brooks, LB

Brooks draws tough assignments in coverage, which knocks his grade a bit, but it also illustrates the trust this defense has in him. His ability to return by Week 1 of 2023 from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 of 2022 was extremely impressive, and he posted career highs in pass-rush grade and coverage grade this season. Brooks is a three-down player who could continue to grow with improved health and experience. Perhaps it would be wise for Brooks to sign a shorter deal that enables him to get back on the market sooner for another bite at the apple, with more good play to put on tape another year removed from his torn ACL. Top free agent comparison: Bobby Okereke, 2023

53. Noah Fant, TE

The former Denver Broncos first-round pick was sent to the Seattle Seahawks as a part of the Russell Wilson trade, and despite a decline in receiving yards in four consecutive seasons, Fant has had the potential for more production. Fant has breakaway speed in the open field for a tight end to go with a good understanding of how to let blocks develop in front of him and use the full field to avoid would-be tacklers. Top free agent comparison: Eric Ebron, 2018

58. Bobby Wagner, LB

The ageless wonder may not be the elite coverage linebacker he was for the better part of a decade, but he is still a tackling machine sideline to sideline with dogged pursuit on every single snap and the requisite strength to shed blockers when coming forward. Wagner has lost athletic ability in space, but he’s made up a lot of that ground due to his play recognition and football IQ. Top free agent comparison: Daryl Smith, 2016

84. Damien Lewis, OG

Lewis has made strides over the past few seasons, especially in pass protection after a tough start to his NFL career, holding up fairly well against bigger interior defenders but struggling at times with the quicker, twitchier interior pass-rushers. The former third-round pick was a starter for the 2019 national championship LSU team at right guard and has starting experience in the NFL at both guard spots, although he appears to have found a home on the left side. Lewis is a mauler at 332 pounds but moves well enough in a Seahawks rushing attack that primarily utilizes zone rushes in addition to a healthy dose of gap concepts, which should expand his options in free agency. Top free agent comparison: Brian Winters, 2017

131. Evan Brown, OC

Brown can get pushed backward by heavier-handed interior defenders who get underneath him and drive him into the quarterback’s lap, but he does a solid job of keeping his feet and staying in front of them. As a run blocker, Brown has a quick first step off the ball that enables him to build up momentum fairly quickly, but there are reps where, once he gets going a certain way, it can be tough for him to redirect. Top free agent comparison: Austin Blythe, 2022

138. Darrell Taylor, Edge

Taylor is quick and springy with a solid inside spin move to get out of an offensive lineman’s grasp, but he often finds himself caught on his initial move and trapped with no way out. When he does get through the protection, Taylor’s lateral agility helps him get quarterbacks on the ground because he doesn’t get “olé’d” very often. Top free agent comparison: Andre Branch, 2016

156. Drew Lock, QB

Top free agent comparison: Kyle Allen, 2022

So there you have it. There are a handful of interesting names on the list, such as Justin Madubuike, Kevin Zeitler, or Patrick Queen — all of whom played with Macdonald on the Baltimore Ravens last season. These aren’t the only players of note, obviously, but whether or not the front office will actually be in play for any of these guys is another question entirely. Fortunately, that question is reserved for later days.