Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has brought over another Pete Carroll assistant to his Washington Commanders coaching staff.

Linebackers coach John Glenn is set to be Washington’s assistant special teams coach.

We’ve finalized our 2024 coaching staff with the hire of John Glenn as assistant special teams coach — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 20, 2024

Glenn was the Seahawks’ linebackers coach from 2018 until 2023, holding several other roles within the organization as far back as 2012, including special teams assistant. Quinn was the Seahawks DC from 2013 to 2014, so he is familiar with Glenn’s work.

Quinn’s staff also includes former Seahawks special teams coordinator Larry Izzo, who will operate in the same capacity in Washington, as well as former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr, who will be the Commanders’ LBs coach.

