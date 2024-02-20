Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has brought over another Pete Carroll assistant to his Washington Commanders coaching staff.
Linebackers coach John Glenn is set to be Washington’s assistant special teams coach.
We’ve finalized our 2024 coaching staff with the hire of John Glenn as assistant special teams coach— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 20, 2024
Glenn was the Seahawks’ linebackers coach from 2018 until 2023, holding several other roles within the organization as far back as 2012, including special teams assistant. Quinn was the Seahawks DC from 2013 to 2014, so he is familiar with Glenn’s work.
Quinn’s staff also includes former Seahawks special teams coordinator Larry Izzo, who will operate in the same capacity in Washington, as well as former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr, who will be the Commanders’ LBs coach.
You can follow our tracker of all Seahawks coaching moves here, but if you’re not bothered to click, here’s a look at which assistants from Pete Carroll’s 2023 staff are now on other teams.
- Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator
- Run Game Coordinator: Chad Morton - Bears running backs coach
- Assistant Quarterbacks: Kerry Joseph - Bears quarterbacks coach
- Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt - Philadelphia Eagles defensive line coach
- Offensive Line: Andy Dickerson - Cleveland Browns offensive line coach
- Assistant Special Teams: Tracy Smith - Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator
- Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers: Sanjay Lal - Los Angeles Chargers receivers coach
- Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo - Washington Commanders special teams coordinator
- Assistant Defensive Backs (CBs): DeShawn Shead - Miami Dolphins assistant DBs coach
- Senior Offensive Assistant: Nate Carroll - Carolina Panthers pass game coordinator
- Tight Ends: Pat McPherson - Carolina Panthers tight ends coach
- Assistant Offensive Line: Keli’i Kekuewa - Carolina Panthers assistant offensive line coach
- Defensive Assistant (DL): Will Tukuafu - Los Angeles Chargers assistant defensive line coach
- Linebackers: John Glenn - Washington Commanders assistant special teams coordinator
