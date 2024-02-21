Freshly minted Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb joined the Bump & Stacy radio show on Seattle Sports 710 to field some questions about what he envisions for the offense in 2024. He made several noteworthy comments, but a few that stood out came in reference to a particular trio of particularly talented receivers... or rather, a duet of talented trios.

Grubb coached an explosive receiving corps with the Washington Huskies; this of course includes Rome Odunze, as well as Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk. When asked about how his scheme could transfer to the Seahawks, he started by identifying the similarities between the roster he will be taking over and the roster he worked with at Montlake. He is quoted on the Seattle Sports website as saying the following:

“There’s no question, when I was looking at who is here and and the tools that are here at Seattle, I thought that there was a lot of familiarity in what would be able to be applicable in the system,” Grubb said.

He went on to identify the players individually, starting with Jaxon Smith-Njigba:

“I think 11 here (Smith-Njigba) looks a little bit like 11 there (McMillan),” he said. “You know, those are good option-route runners, guys that if you can get somebody flat-footed or a nickel or a safety on those guys, they can highlight their skills.”

Next was DK Metcalf (guess who he got compared to):

“You got the big-bodied ‘X’ in DK and Rome. I think that’s the thing that was amazing about Rome, and when I watch DK, I think the same thing – these guys are not just (straight-line) runners,” Grubb said. “These guys are (running) crossing routes, they’re middle-field open, they’re sitting in zones. They’re really versatile for big guys.”

And last but certainly not least, Tyler Lockett, who he compared to Ja’Lynn Polk even though it isn’t in the quote below:

“And then you got the experienced route runner in the ‘Z’ – you know, Lockett can do all those things. I mean, you can move that guy about anywhere, so excited about that.”

I don’t know about you, but I am pretty excited about this. Grubb clearly recognizes that he is going to be working with a talented group of players, so it will be interesting to see how his offense will look when the Seahawks take the field. You can find the rest of the interview on the Seattle Sports site, or in the video below!