Reports: Seahawks add trio to new coaching staff

With the 2024 NFL Combine inching closer and closer, the Seattle Seahawks continue to work on assembling the coaching staff for the first season of the Mike Macdonald era. In the weeks since the Hawks hired Macdonald, reports have slowly trickled in, adding names here and there.

However, according to multiple reports from a pair of NFL insiders, the hiring appears to have accelerated, with a trio of names linked to the coaching staff of the Seahawks on Monday.

The first of the reports comes from Matt Zenitz who covers college football for CBS Sports, and indicates Seattle is set to hire Chargers linebackers coach Jeff Howard as defensive backs coach. Howard spent several years as a defensive assistant with the Minnesota Vikings during the Mike Zimmer years, before spending three seasons with the Cleveland Browns and a single season with the Los Angeles Chargers under Brandon Staley.

The Seattle #Seahawks are expected to hire Chargers linebackers coach Jeff Howard as a defensive backs coach, sources tell @247sports.



Before the Chargers, he was a DB coach and pass game coordinator with the Browns and helped Cleveland rank fifth in the NFL in pass defense.

Zenitz also reports that the Hawks are set to hire the assistant wide receivers coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Nick Perry, as a defensive assistant. Prior to spending the 2023 helping with the wide receivers, Perry was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Falcons for two years after working under Nick Saban at Alabama for four years.

The Seattle #Seahawks are expected to hire Nick Perry as a member of their defensive staff, sources tell @247sports.



The ex-Alabama and NFL safety worked for the Falcons the last three years.

Lastly, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Seattle is hiring Mack Brown away from the New York Jets in order to be the new tight ends coach. As noted, Brown has been with the Jets for the past five seasons, working with both Adam Gase and Robert Saleh. Prior to joining the Jets, Brown spent four years at Missouri State and three years at Missouri, where he coached a variety of different position group on the offensive side of the ball.

Seahawks are hiring Jets offensive assistant Mack Brown as their tight ends coach.

With the Combine set to start over the weekend, it’s likely that the Seahawks will finish filling out their coaching staff this week, so it should not come as a surprise if reports of additional hirings continue in the coming days.