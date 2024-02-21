 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Seahawks hire Jayden Daniels’ former QB coach as offensive assistant

Seattle is reportedly set to bring in Zak Hill, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State in 2020 and 2021 when Daniels played there.

By John Gilbert
Seattle Seahawks Introduce Mike Macdonald as Head Coach
There aren’t any pictures of the Zak Hill the Seahawks hired in the libraries available, so here’s a picture of John Schneider and Mike Macdonald.
The Seattle Seahawks continue their hiring spree as they build out the coaching staff for the inaugural season of new head coach Mike Macdonald, and according to a report from Mark McClune of KPHO in Phoenix, the Hawks are bringing back a former college star from Central Washington.

Zak Hill set several records while playing Division II football at CWU, finishing his career just shy of 9,000 passing yards and 76 touchdowns. Since then he has coached at Eastern Washington, Hillsboro (OR) High School, Boise State, Arizona State, the American Leadership Academy Gilbert North and Saguaro (AZ) High School.

During his time at Boise State he served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, coaching Brett Rypien, Alexander Mattison and Cedrick Wilson. However, more notably, during his two seasons at Arizona State he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for a Sun Devils team whose starting quarterback is one that likely rings a bell for those getting ready for the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels.

