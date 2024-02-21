Report: Seahawks hire Jayden Daniels’ former QB coach as offensive assistant

The Seattle Seahawks continue their hiring spree as they build out the coaching staff for the inaugural season of new head coach Mike Macdonald, and according to a report from Mark McClune of KPHO in Phoenix, the Hawks are bringing back a former college star from Central Washington.

Former Saguaro Coach Zak Hill has been hired by the #Seahawks as Offensive assistant / quality control. Hill led the Sabercats to the 6A state title last year and was headed to ALA Gilbert North to be the AD. — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) February 20, 2024

Zak Hill set several records while playing Division II football at CWU, finishing his career just shy of 9,000 passing yards and 76 touchdowns. Since then he has coached at Eastern Washington, Hillsboro (OR) High School, Boise State, Arizona State, the American Leadership Academy Gilbert North and Saguaro (AZ) High School.

During his time at Boise State he served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, coaching Brett Rypien, Alexander Mattison and Cedrick Wilson. However, more notably, during his two seasons at Arizona State he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for a Sun Devils team whose starting quarterback is one that likely rings a bell for those getting ready for the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels.