Another year, another promising draft for the Seattle Seahawks.

The 2022 class saw Seattle land tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Kenneth Walker, Defensive Rookie of the Year third-place finalist Riq Woolen, and rising edge rushing star Boye Mafe. When NFL.com ranked the rookie classes for their 2022 performance, Seattle came in 3rd.

While the 2023 class didn’t quite have the same impact, it was still strong enough to be in the top-10. The one wrinkle in this rankings system, conducted this year by Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter, is that notable UDFAs such as Jake Bobo are included for every team.

Here’s a snippet of what was written:

No. 6, Seattle Seahawks (Grade: B+)

It’s not surprising that a team with four selections in the top 52 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft had a strong rookie class. And though Seattle’s first-year crop was anchored by two first-round picks, there were contributions throughout the group, including from the undrafted ranks. Witherspoon showed star power in 14 games, recording a 97-yard pick-six, 16 passes defended (fifth in the NFL), a forced fumble and three sacks, earning a place among the Defensive Rookie of the Year finalists. His season was delayed a bit by a hamstring injury, but he was a factor both in the slot and at outside corner, displaying a great knack for blitzing, covering and playing the run, even if he lost a few physical battles. After a tepid start, Smith-Njigba got rolling a bit, settling into the WR3 role behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks used him predominantly on underneath routes, however, limiting his potential. Based on multiple game-winning touchdowns and his work on third downs, Smith-Njigba could be a star if the next staff can expand his route tree and role a bit.

Edholm also notes that the Seahawks’ defensive draft picks other than Witherspoon were minimal contributors, although there was acknowledgement of Mike Morris missing almost the entire season, as well as praise for safety Jerrick Reed II on special teams before he tore his ACL.

The Houston Texans obviously were top of the class given C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr were Rookie of the Year winners. Seattle wasn’t even the top NFC West team, as the Los Angeles Rams ranked 3rd thanks to the play of Puka Nacua, Byron Young, and Kobie Turner.

The Denver Broncos were at the bottom of the group. Cornerback Riley Moss, who was taken with the third-round pick the Seahawks gave them in last year’s draft, played in 14 games but only saw 23 defensive snaps.

Hopefully the Seahawks can have another quality draft in 2024 to keep the rebuilding process moving along nicely. Unlike the last two seasons, there will be no picks made as a direct result of the Russell Wilson trade.