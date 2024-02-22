Report: Seahawks pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan finds new home

When the curtain came down on the 2023 season of the Seattle Seahawks, the team opted to make big changes, relieving head coach Pete Carroll of his duties and giving the rest of the coaching staff the opportunity to pursue positions elsewhere. Many of the coaches on staff landed new roles in a timely manner, including Shane Waldron heading off to be the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and Clint Hurtt reuniting with his old boss, Vic Fangio, with the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, some members of the staff did not find their next role so quickly, and one of the names that some fans had mentioned they hoped would stay with the Hawks was pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan. However, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, Jordan is heading back to coaching in college.

Jordan had been one of the handful of remaining members of the Seattle staff that had yet to land a new position, leading some to hope he’d stick around, but that is obviously not the case.