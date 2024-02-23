The Seattle Seahawks have been busy assembling their new coaching staff, and on Thursday they made 15 more staff members official.

Most of these names were previously reported, so in the interest of time and clarity we will separate the known from the unknown.

Previously reported

Mack Brown (tight ends)

Josh Bynes (defensive assistant/linebackers)

Zak Hill (offensive assistant/quality control)

Justin Hinds (defensive line)

Jeff Howard (safeties)

Frisman Jackson (wide receivers)

Charles London (quarterbacks)

Nick Perry (defensive quality control)

Kennedy Polamalu (running backs)

Jake Peetz (offensive passing game coordinator)

Newly announced

Rob Caprice (defensive intern)

Brendan Nugent (assistant offensive line)

Quinshon Odom (offensive assistant/quality control-offensive line)

Chris Partridge (outside linebackers)

Tyson Prince (assistant wide receivers)

Caprice was a graduate assistant for three seasons at the University of Tennessee, and he’s getting some internship time at the pro level. Nugent spent several seasons with the New Orleans Saints before becoming the Los Angeles Chargers offensive line coach in 2022. Odom was a Green Bay Packers coaching assistant through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, having previously worked for them in the player personnel department. His previous coaching experience was exclusively in the college ranks. Prince has worked with new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb both at Washington and Fresno State. His dad, Dallas Cowboys receivers coach Robert Prince, was Seattle’s receivers coach in 2009.

And then there’s Chris Partridge. He will be the outside linebackers coach in what’s his first NFL job. Partridge’s prior jobs included co-defensive coordinator and safeties at Ole Miss, as well as five seasons at Michigan in various roles, including the linebackers in 2023. He never finished the 2023 season because...

Partridge, who started 2023 on Michigan’s staff, was fired in November for impermissibly discussing the Michigan sign-stealing scandal with players, which broke a directive set forth by the school. He was fired two weeks after disgraced staffer Connor Stallions tendered his resignation. [...] “I want to be clear: I had no knowledge whatsoever of any in-person or illegal scouting, or illegal sign stealing,” Partridge wrote in a statement after the firing. ”Additionally, at no point did I destroy any evidence related to an ongoing investigation. As explained to me by Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel in person on the morning of November 17, 2023, and as set forth in my termination letter of the same date, signed by Doug Gnodtke, Michigan Athletics Chief of Staff, I was terminated because of a failure ‘to abide by the University directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan Football Program.’” After firing Partridge, Michigan reiterated it was “seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and deliberate investigation.”

You know what that means?

CHEATHAWKS ARE BACK, BABY!!!

The current tally of Seahawks assistants is 23, not counting the strength and conditioning team.