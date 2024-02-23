More coaching hires. More FA predictions and capsules. Geno’s contract is restructured. Everyday, something a little different from your Seattle Seahawks. Our squad is starting to take shape. Stay tuned.

Seahawks News

Seahawks free agents: Defense predictions - Seaside Joe

Predicting Seahawks contracts for Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Leonard Williams, and every other defensive FA: Seaside Joe 1818

Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL offseason primer: Mike Macdonald era begins with questions on defense — and maybe at QB - Yahoo Sports

Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Seahawks, who changed head coaches from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald — and the big changes might not be done there.

Seahawks announce 15 more assistant hirings - NBC Sports

The Seahawks announced the addition of 15 more assistant coaches Thursday.

Seahawks restructure Geno Smith’s contract – Seahawks Draft Blog

Per Field Yates, the Seahawks have restructured the contract of Geno Smith — converting his $9.6M roster bonus into a signing bonus and creating $4.8M in 2024 cap space.

Rome Odunze: Seahawks 'getting a dog' in new OC Ryan Grubb - Seattle Sports

"He's a guy who is not going to let y'all down," former UW receiver Rome Odunze said of new Seattle Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb.

What will Seahawks do with Jamal Adams and Tyler Lockett? - Seattle Sports

PFF salary expert Brad Spielberger joined Bump & Stacy to discuss what the Seattle Seahawks should do with two of their highest-paid players.

Source - Seahawks restructure Geno Smith's contract for cap space - ESPN

The Seahawks have restructured the contract of quarterback Geno Smith, converting his $9.6 million roster bonus into a signing bonus and creating $4.8 million in salary cap space.

Seahawks Add 14 More Assistants To 2024 Coaching Staff - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks added 15 more assistants to Mike Macdonald’s coaching staff, including seven position coaches and an offensive passing game coordinator.

Seahawks Free Agency: Will Colby Parkinson Return as Seattle's Featured Tight End? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While consistency hasn't been there to this point, Colby Parkinson has generated big plays when the Seattle Seahawks have tried to get him involved as a receiver. Could a bigger role in a revamped tight end room with a new offensive scheme be on tap?

NFC West News

49ers news: Jake Moody and the Niners 2023 Draft class gets a D+ grade - Niners Nation

There were two Year 1 contributors in this class for the San Francisco 49ers

Taking Stock of the 49ers Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Taking stock of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback position.

Arizona Cardinals Open to Trading First-Round Pick - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals - as expected - will strongly utilize their 2024 NFL Draft picks to mold their team.

Arizona Cardinals part ways with director of player personnel Dru Grigson - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have once again let go of one of their veteran front office personnel, this time Dru Grigson.

Rams’ Sean McVay still can’t say if Stetson Bennett will ever join team - Turf Show Times

It continues to be clear the Rams need to address their backup quarterback position.

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Joins NFL Competition Committee - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has joined the NFL Competition Committee.

Around The NFL

Bijan Robinson has 1 huge goal for his second NFL season - Larry Brown Sports

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has set an incredibly lofty goal for himself for his second NFL season

2024 NFL offseason primers: All 32 teams' needs, free agents, draft picks, cap space, and more - Yahoo Sports

How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.

New Chargers OC Greg Roman wants to run the ball to help Justin Herbert - Yahoo Sports

Greg Roman still loves running the ball.

Should Patriots trade down or draft a QB, WR with No. 3 pick? - ESPN

There's no overestimating the pressure for the Patriots to succeed in what owner Robert Kraft called the "most anticipated NFL draft of our tenure."

What are the Steelers' top NFL scouting combine priorities? - ESPN

With uncertainty in the QB room and depth needed throughout the roster, this is a critical event for GM Omar Khan and the Pittsburgh brain trust.

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's 2024 pre-draft media call - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

Patriots’ past is past but young coaching staff OK revisiting it to regain ‘elite level’ - The Athletic

These aren't your father’s Patriots, and this team isn't the Mona Lisa. But coach Jerod Mayo's new staffers are secure in their place.

Agent's Take: Dak Prescott, Jordan Love and other NFL quarterbacks who can sign a lucrative deal in 2024 - CBSSports.com

Seven quarterbacks who could break the bank in 2024

Highest-graded wide receivers from the 2023 NFL season: Tyreek Hill comes in at No. 1 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill led the position in PFF grade in 2023, followed by the San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk.