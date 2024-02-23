The NFL’s salary cap for the 2024 season is higher than expected.

Projections for the cap raise ranged from $243 million to roughly $250 million. The final number? A whopping $255.4 million, a 13.6 percent increase from 2023, and good news for teams like the Seattle Seahawks, who are all of a sudden in compliance with the 2024 cap.

Salary cap news:



The NFL announced that the 2024 Salary Cap will be $255.4M per club, with an additional $74M per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players. Total 2024 player costs will be $329.4M per club, or more… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2024

“The unprecedented $30 million increase per club in this year’s Salary Cap is the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by the clubs and deferred by the players during the Covid pandemic as well as an extraordinary increase in media revenue for the 2024 season,” the NFL said.

Between the salary cap coming in higher than projections and the restructuring of Geno Smith’s contract on Thursday, the Seahawks now sit with just under $13M of cap space according to OverTheCap.com.

Before rushing out to spend all that space, though, fans should keep in mind that John Schneider and Mike Macdonald still need to fill out the roster to a full complement of 51 players during the offseason, while also keeping space set aside to tender exclusive rights free agents and restricted free agents.

Basically, Seattle has a little more breathing room to work with than had been anticipated, but much of that room will be used up before free agency even arrives in a couple of weeks.