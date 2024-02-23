 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL salary cap skyrockets in 2024, which is good news for the Seahawks

NFL teams, including Seattle, now know how much they have to spend during the 2024 season, and it’s more than projected.

By Mookie Alexander and John Gilbert
Seattle Seahawks Introduce Mike Macdonald as Head Coach Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The NFL’s salary cap for the 2024 season is higher than expected.

Projections for the cap raise ranged from $243 million to roughly $250 million. The final number? A whopping $255.4 million, a 13.6 percent increase from 2023, and good news for teams like the Seattle Seahawks, who are all of a sudden in compliance with the 2024 cap.

“The unprecedented $30 million increase per club in this year’s Salary Cap is the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by the clubs and deferred by the players during the Covid pandemic as well as an extraordinary increase in media revenue for the 2024 season,” the NFL said.

Between the salary cap coming in higher than projections and the restructuring of Geno Smith’s contract on Thursday, the Seahawks now sit with just under $13M of cap space according to OverTheCap.com.

Before rushing out to spend all that space, though, fans should keep in mind that John Schneider and Mike Macdonald still need to fill out the roster to a full complement of 51 players during the offseason, while also keeping space set aside to tender exclusive rights free agents and restricted free agents.

Basically, Seattle has a little more breathing room to work with than had been anticipated, but much of that room will be used up before free agency even arrives in a couple of weeks.

