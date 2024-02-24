It’s looking increasingly likely that Karl Scott will be the only Pete Carroll assistant retained by Mike Macdonald’s coaching staff.

A pair of Seahawks coaches from the 2023 season have not only found work on other teams, they’ve reunited with other Seahawks assistants.

Secondary coach Roy Anderson will be the Philadelphia Eagles cornerbacks coach, where he’ll be working alongside former Seahawks defensive coordinator and current Philly defensive line coach Clint Hurtt.

2024 Coaching Staff finalized ✅ pic.twitter.com/mU2i4utpqR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 23, 2024

Anderson spent only one year with the Seahawks, helping replace one of the roles vacated by Sean Desai when he became defensive coordinator of... the Eagles. This may seem like Philadelphia has a craving for Seahawks coaches, but this is really all about Vic Fangio. Anderson served as an assistant DBs coach under Fangio when they were with the Chicago Bears, whereas Hurtt spent a couple of seasons as the Bears’ outside linebackers coach. Desai is another Fangio disciple but obviously that didn’t work out, so Philly hired actual Fangio for the DC job.

Meanwhile, offensive assistant Robbie Picazo has been added to Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s staff.

The Chicago Bears finalized their 2024 coaching staff by making six hires official this afternoon

Offensive passing game coordinator - Thomas Brown

WRs - Chris Beatty

RBs - Chad Morton

Assistant RBs - Jennifer King

Assistant OL - Jason Houghtaling

Offensive assistant/QBs - Robbie… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) February 21, 2024

Like Anderson, Picazo was a one-year Seahawk. He previously spent one season with the Houston Texans and several seasons at Stanford University.

At the moment, these are the only 2023 Seahawks coaches whose future either on Macdonald’s staff or another staff has yet to be confirmed.