Salary cap, salary cap, salary cap. Today’s news is all (mostly) about the larger than expected increase in the salary cap and how it affects our Seattle Seahawks. A bit more room, a few more options in the FA market. How would you like to see our squad spend their extra pocket change?

Seahawks News

How the big salary cap news impacts the Seahawks - Seaside Joe

Jordyn Brooks, Leonard Williams, Geno Smith futures any different now? Seaside Joe 1819

What the NFL's 2024 salary-cap increase means for the Seahawks - The Seattle Times

The good news for the Seahawks: They learned Friday that the NFL salary cap for 2024 will be a bit higher than expected. The bad news: The other 31 NFL teams found out the same thing. In other words, the news that the cap had been set at $255.4 million for the 2024 season — a $30.6 million jump from 2023 and the largest one-year increase in NFL history — won't help the Seahawks more than any other team. As Jason Fitzgerald of OvertheCap.com wrote, “the relative buying power of each team remains the same.”

A new set of Seahawks off-season predictions – Seahawks Draft Blog

A couple of things have happened in the last 24 hours that warrant an update to the off-season prediction/thoughts piece. Firstly, the Seahawks restructuring the contract of Geno Smith to convert his $9.6M roster bonus into a signing bonus, creating $4.8M in cap space. Secondly, the news the salary cap will be $255.4m this year — far higher than original projections.

Rost: Which young Seahawks need to break out in 2024? - Seattle Sports

Bump & Stacy break down the young players they think could most impact the Seattle Seahawks' 2024 season if they break out.

Why not to worry about Seahawks coaches not attending combine - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks coaches won't attend the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, and Stacy Rost says there are three reasons why it's not a big deal.

Seahawks Round-Up: The John Schneider Show With Wyman and Bob: Approaching the Offseason - Seahawks.com

Seahawks president of football operations and general manager John Schneider joins Wyman and Bob for another weekly behind-the-scenes look at Seattle’s offseason moves.

Seahawks Approach Combine & Draft With ‘A Lot Of Energy, A Lot Of New Ideas’ - Seahawks.com

Draft season kicks into a higher gear next week with the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, an event that will have a slightly different feel for the Seahawks in 2024.

Seattle Seahawks Get Financial Wiggle Room as NFL Salary Cap Spikes - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With the NFL's salary cap increasing by $30 million compared to last season, the Seattle Seahawks will have a bit more breathing room as they gear up for the start of free agency on March 13.

NFC West News

49ers news: Will the Niners go internally at defensive coordinator? - Niners Nation

The 49ers bypassed all of their internal defensive coordinator options last offseason.

49ers still processing Super Bowl loss, falling short again - ESPN

It's been nearly two weeks since their overtime Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, but the what-ifs are still lingering for the 49ers.

Taking Stock of the 49ers Tight Ends - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers tight ends are getting better or worse.

Arizona Cardinals 'Excited' for Free Agency Plans - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is ready to see what his team can do in free agency.

Offseason questions and trade possibilities for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

What are some moves the Arizona Cardinals could make, and what are the biggest questions they face

Rams sign free agent receiver Demarcus Robinson to a new contract - Turf Show Times

The Rams are so pleased with Demarcus Robinson that they’re giving him $5 million to stay

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Reason Behind Hiring of Game Management Coordinator - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Hiring Game Management Coordinator John Streicher ensures Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay enhances his timeout strategy.

Around The NFL

Bengals make big decision on Tee Higgins - Larry Brown Sports

The Bengals aren't taking any chances with wide receiver Tee Higgins. The team informed Higgins that they are using the franchise tag on him.

What does NFL salary cap increase really mean? Three league executives weigh in - Yahoo Sports

One particular group of players on the market might be most impacted, while it's also important to look at percentage over raw cap numbers.

As salary cap surges, NFL still tightens its belt - NBC Sports

Today's news that the NFL's salary cap has skyrocketed to $255.4 million per team comes at a time when the NFL is still trying to save money by shrinking the Big Shield employee payroll.

2024 NFL offseason: How will the Bills manage cap space, free agency? - ESPN

General manager Brandon Beane said last month that the Bills are unlikely to make any offseason "splashes."

2024 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' RB situations ahead of free agency, draft - NFL.com

Will Saquon Barkley be back with the Giants? Can Jonathan Taylor stay healthy in Indy? What might Baltimore's backfield look like next fall? Kevin Patra breaks down every team's running back situation ahead of free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL salary cap set at $255.4M per team for 2024 regular season - NFL.com

The NFL salary cap has taken a historic leap for the 2024 season. The league announced on Friday that the salary cap will be $255.4 million per club in 2024.

Lessons from Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers playing days: ‘He’s ready for the fight’ - The Athletic

Harbaugh's two-year stint in San Diego included punches under the stands, golf cart races and meaningful connections.

Bears coordinators Shane Waldron, Eric Washington focused on adaptability: 5 takeaways - The Athletic

We met the new Bears coordinators on Thursday and learned a little about their philosophies, as well as Matt Eberflus' process to hire them.

2024 NFL free agency mock draft: Kirk Cousins to Patriots, Mike Evans to Bears and 30 other big-name moves - CBSSports.com

Imagine if the free agent market was conducted like a draft

QB Kirk Cousins' top free agency landing spots | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Quarterback Kirk Cousins comes in at No. 2 on PFF's 2024 free agency rankings.