Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback and current Thursday Night Football studio analyst Richard Sherman was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Saturday morning in the state of Washington, according to FOX 13 Seattle.

Confirmed by WSP: Richard Sherman was arrested for DUI and was booked in the King County Jail around 4am.



Per WSP, this under investigation so no other details can be released until the prosecutor’s office files the case. — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) February 24, 2024

We’re still awaiting word on what charge(s) will be filed against Sherman. Per FOX 13 Seattle, Washington State Patrol says “no other details can be released until the Prosecutor’s Office files the case.”

This is not the first time Sherman has been arrested in recent years. In July of 2021, he was initially arrested on misdemeanor charges of DUI, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, criminal trespass in the second degree (domestic violence designation), resisting arrest, and malicious mischief. The domestic violence component was Sherman angrily trying to break down his father-in-law’s front door. He later pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass and avoided jail time.

Incidentally, a few days ago Sherman’s former teammate Marshawn Lynch reached a plea deal for his 2022 DUI arrest in Las Vegas. Lynch was found asleep in his badly damaged car before he was booked on the DUI charge and other offenses. He has been ordered to “attend DUI traffic school and pay a $1,140 fine and will avoid a misdemeanor DUI conviction if he completes 200 hours of community service.” As long as he meets the conditions of his plea agreement, his case will be considered a reckless driving offense.