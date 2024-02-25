Report: Rams set to hire former Seahawks defensive assistant

With players starting to report for the 2024 NFL Combine Sunday, it’s just days until the underwear Olympics are underway. That means the season of coaching churn in the NFL offseason is just about finished, and as teams continue to sift through the names of coaches left available, a former assistant for the Seattle Seahawks has landed with a division rival.

According to a report Sunday from senior NFL report for ESPN Jeremy Fowler, Sean Desai will join Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams.

#Rams expected to hire former #Eagles DC Sean Desai in a senior defensive role, per sources.



More experience for Sean McVay’s staff, as Desai is a two-time NFL coordinator. pic.twitter.com/XuOXaep7YQ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 25, 2024

During his time with the Seahawks the role Desai played was never truly spelled out beyond the fact that his job was to help marry the pass rush to coverage, though the defense struggled during his lone season with the team in 2022. After a single season with Seattle Desai took the defensive coordinator job with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was relieved of that role late in the year, and then replaced by his former mentor, Vic Fangio, after the season ended.