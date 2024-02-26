In today’s links: How will the Seahawks running backs benefit from Ryan Grubb’s offense? Will Seattle look at the offensive line with pick No. 16? Who could the Seahawks look at in free agency? Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

Seahawks free agency: 6 targets from The Athletic's Top-150 free agents - Seaside Joe

I go through Randy Mueller's top-150 free agents and choose 6 who could fit the Seahawks: Seaside Joe 1821

Seahawks set at cornerback with Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen - The Seattle Times

Cornerback wasn't perceived as the Seahawks' biggest need heading into the 2023 NFL draft. Witherspoon, chosen with the highest of the five picks the Seahawks got in the Russell Wilson trade, proved worthy of the move, finishing fourth in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. It was the second straight year they had a corner finish in the top four of the DROY voting after Riq Woolen placed third in 2023.

Could the Seahawks just settle on the best O-liner at #16? – Seahawks Draft Blog

As I was putting together the 2024 combine preview article (publishing tomorrow) a thought dawned on me as I was writing about the offensive tackle class. Could the Seahawks just be planning to take the best offensive lineman available at #16, or after a small trade down?

Seahawks Draft: Why QB J.J. McCarthy isn't 'an easy evaluation' - Seattle Sports

With Mike Salk "obsessed" with the idea of J.J. McCarthy as Seattle Seahawks QB, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah breaks McCarthy down.

Seattle Seahawks Analysis: Breaking Down Run Game Concepts in Ryan Grubb's Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Calling plays in the NFL for the first time, what will Ryan Grubb's offense look like with the Seattle Seahawks from a run game standpoint?

NFC West News

Brock Purdy Offseason: 49ers quarterback spotted on tractor again - Niners Nation

Welcome to the offseason

Is 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Too Controlling? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is too controlling.

Marquise Brown Named One of Biggest Risk/Reward Free Agents - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

We'll see if teams swing or miss on Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown in free agency.

Cardinals Front office changes, awards odds and Paris Johnson - Revenge of the Birds

Talking offseason awards, front office changes and Paris Johnson Jr. rumors on the podcast.

Rams finalize 2024 coaching staff with 8 new hires, several promotions - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay had to deal with a lot of coaching turnover again, but that’s a good thing

'I Believe In Him!' Sean McVay Expresses Support For Los Angeles Rams Special Teams Coach Chase Blackburn - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams struggled on special teams last season, but head coach Sean McVay remains steadfast in his belief in the unit.

Around The NFL

Russell Wilson sends clear message about his future with Broncos - Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson sent a clear message about his future with the Denver Broncos amid speculation that he could be cut

Russell Wilson, after benching and alleged contract dispute, wants to finish his career with the Broncos - Yahoo Sports

“I hope I get to finish there. I committed there. I wanted to be there. I want to be there.”

Shareece Wright hopes speaking out changes narratives about boys who are sexually abused - NBC Sports

Former NFL player Shareece Wright revealed on Friday that he is one of the 12 previously anonymous men who accused a woman who worked at their high school of sexually assaulting them when they were minors.

Remembering NFL combine viral stars, how their careers panned out - ESPN

Remember that guy with the ridiculous long jump? How about the one with the speedy 40-yard dash time? Let's look back, and update where they are now.

Five quarterback solutions for the Denver Broncos - ESPN

From keeping Russell Wilson around to trading up in the draft, we sift through every option Sean Payton and the Broncos have at QB.

What to know about Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf - ESPN

New England has a new person making the personnel decisions -- and the new era starts at the NFL combine on Tuesday.

Competition Committee discussed XFL kickoff, could propose version for vote at Annual League Meeting - NFL.com

The Competition Committee has discussed the XFL kickoff at length, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported on Sunday, and the committee could propose a version of the XFL model for a vote during the Annual League Meeting from March 24-27, per a source.

Which NFL Draft prospects will show off at the Combine? Revisiting Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List - The Athletic

Which Freaks List prospects are expected to light it up at the NFL Combine this week?

Patriots' longtime staffer says he will take specific Spygate details 'to the grave' - CBSSports.com

We may never know the full details behind the Patriots' scandal