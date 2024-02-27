Geno Smith has had a brief but storied career as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. Despite putting together an impressive stint that saw the team boast back-to-back winning seasons and a playoff berth, his future in the Pacific Northwest is looking increasingly unclear.

FOX 13 Seattle’s Aaron Levine sat down with Mike Macdonald, and when the topic came up, he was noncommittal with regard to not only Geno Smith, but also Drew Lock, which at least indicates that he isn’t sold on the idea that Seattle has its QB1 on the roster at the moment. He had the following to say:

Mike Macdonald was asked by @AaronLevine_ if both Geno Smith and Drew Lock are involved in the future of the #Seahawks



Mike’s answer, in part: “That’s a tough question, and it’s one that I probably can’t answer right now.” pic.twitter.com/C4hajumUtX — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 26, 2024

Macdonald went on to clarify that he is still getting to know the players, but he seemed far from ready to make any kind of a statement about what to expect at the onset of the 2024 season.

Geno Smith’s recent contract restructure may provide at least some clues as to the Seahawks plans, as this could potentially open up some trade possibilities if the team is looking to move on. But this is just reading the proverbial tea leaves at this point, as it could mean very little at all outside of the accounting department. Either way, Mike Macdonald is already receiving some positive evaluations for his straightforward manner of speaking, so stay tuned for further updates as the offseason progresses. Obviously, a lot is going to change in the coming months.