Much maligned and oft-debated, Jamal Adams has made himself expendable on a Seattle Seahawks defense that is tired of being horrible. Some of the fault certainly lies with Adams, and some does not. Injury-luck and ineffectiveness have lowered his value. With an entirely new coaching staff and a 2023 performance lacking in almost every facet, Adams’ fate will soon be decided. Will the ‘Hawks keep Jamal, hoping to revitalize the career of the superstar safety? Or will they cut him/renegotiate his contract, cutting their losses? We won’t know when that decision is made. But, you can guarantee, when that decision is made, Field Gulls will be here facilitating the debate. Thanks for being here.

#np Bless the Telephone by Labi Siffre

Seahawks News

Why Seahawks are less likely to trade down in the 2024 draft - Seaside Joe

There's one reason why John Schneider would hesitate to trade down this time: Seaside Joe 1822

Position overview: With mounting costs at safety, what will Seahawks do with Jamal Adams? - The Seattle Times

As the Seahawks embark on the heart of their offseason, one question seems to loom over all else — what will happen with safety Jamal Adams?

Position overview: Seahawks set at corner with Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen | Sports | wenatcheeworld.com

Cornerback wasn't perceived as the Seahawks' biggest need heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

The ultimate Seahawks combine preview 2024 – Seahawks Draft Blog

This is a draft class that will please a lot of teams. There’s tremendous depth at offensive tackle (not something you say very often). We should see at least seven go in the first round. That’s virtually unheard of — two or three other offensive linemen could sneak into the first frame too. Ten in total is plausible.

How does new salary cap impact Seattle Seahawks' offseason? - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus weighs in on how the Seahawks' approach to their roster changes with a record increase to the salary cap.

5 Numbers Of Note From Future Seahawks At The NFL Scouting Combine - Seahawks.com

Five notable numbers from draft prospects who would eventually become Seahawks.

Rob Rang's 2024 NFL Combine Preview - Seahawks.com

NFL Draft analyst, Rob Rang previews the 2024 NFL Combine and what it could all mean for the Seahawks.

Seahawks Defensive Blueprint: Six Moves Seattle Can Make to Reach Elite Status - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite inheriting one of the NFL's worst defenses, Mike Macdonald will be hoping the Seattle Seahawks can retain several of their own key free agents. Which players should be back and which outside free agents can help push the team back towards contention?

NFC West News

49ers news: How big of a need is safety with Talanoa Hufanga’s uncertainty? - Niners Nation

Taking a look at where the San Francisco 49ers sit at the safety position heading into the offseason

How the 49ers Have Established a Scapegoat Culture - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers have established a scapegoat culture under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

How Increased Salary Cap Impacts Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The NFL's unprecedented pay raise could affect the Arizona Cardinals in their rebuild.

Cardinals send strong message about Kyler Murray's future - Larry Brown Sports

The Arizona Cardinals sent a strong message about Kyler Murray ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

Grading NFL QBs heading into the 2024 Season, where Cardinals’ Kyler Murray stands - Revenge of the Birds

Why there is optimism for Cardinals’ Kyler Murray to elevate his game in the 2024 season as we look at NFL quarterback grades?

Why Rams are the most powerful team in the NFC West right now - Turf Show Times

With the most resources and coming off of a playoff season, the Rams could win the offseason

Where Does Los Angeles Rams Rookie Class Rank Now That Season Is Over? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' rookie class had a very big impact on the team this season, and many believe that it was one of the best in the league.

Around The NFL

NFL combine primer: Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy and more names to watch at every position - Yahoo Sports

Who can help their stock most? Who might test through the roof? Nate Tice has your guide right here.

5 landing spots for Russell Wilson if the Broncos move on at QB - Yahoo Sports

Russell Wilson could be obtained for a discount if the Broncos move on. If so, where might he land?

DJ Moore: None of the QB prospects compare to Justin Fields right now - NBC Sports

The Bears have a decision to make.

2024 NFL free agency: Best quarterbacks, tight ends, O-line - ESPN+

Let's evaluate the top quarterbacks, tight ends and offensive linemen on the 2024 market, sorted into tiers based on their potential contracts.

Bears GM Ryan Poles returns to NFL combine with No. 1 pick - ESPN

Poles had to change hotels last year to handle the inquiries, and he might be even busier this year.

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins lead off ranking - NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal's ranking of the Top 101 free agents of 2024 has arrived! Who are the best players available in this year's class?

What did NFL learn about S2 test after C.J. Stroud? ‘People in our league can’t help themselves’ - The Athletic

Stroud's leaked test result says a lot about the NFL's draft process and the veracity of the information that trickles out along the way.

NFL free agency rankings 2024: Top 10 players at each position - The Athletic

The wide receiver class is diverse, and there's depth if you need a pass rusher, but the cornerback group is awfully thin up top.

2024 NFL All-Free Agent Team: Antoine Winfield Jr., Chris Jones help defense headline top available veterans - CBSSports.com

The best free agents at every starting spot

Highest-graded tight ends from the 2023 NFL season: George Kittle paces the group | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle led the position in PFF grade in 2023, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.