The Seattle Seahawks offensive line suffered a seemingly endless number of injuries and other ailments throughout the 2023 season, perhaps none more damaging than the loss of starting right tackle Abe Lucas.

After playing in the opening half of Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, Lucas was shut down until Week 13 with an unspecified knee problem. His return (and season) was cut short in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the same reason.

At the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed that Lucas did have surgery over the offseason.

Question: Did Abe Lucas have a knee surgery?



John Schneider: “Yes.”



Question: Will that fix everything?



Schneider: “Hopefully, yes.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 27, 2024

Most likely, Lucas had his surgery back in January if his Instagram story is anything to go by.

It looks like Abraham Lucas will be having knee surgery.



Speedy recovery



[ : Abraham Lucas/IG] pic.twitter.com/irBDUAJ9eW — HawkMania (@hawkmania4) January 17, 2024

Lucas’ knee has generally been described as bothersome by former head coach Pete Carroll. While he was on injured reserve he received an injection, seemingly in lieu of surgery.

To echo Schneider’s thoughts, hopefully this surgery fixes whatever has been troubling Lucas’ knee. His absence had such a profound impact on the Seahawks offensive line that they had to play Stone Forsythe and Jason Peters at right tackle. If Lucas can return to the field healthy, that’ll be huge for an offensive line that has shown promise but has not had a lot of continuity.