Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’ve got another Seahawks Reacts survey for you to wrap up February!

In light of recent developments, Geno Smith is basically a lock to either be retained or traded but not released. Seattle guaranteed his salary and converted his roster bonus into a signing bonus, which means there is zero financial benefit to cutting Smith either pre- or post-June 1. However, there’s still no guarantee he’ll be the starting quarterback come September. Trading Geno pre-June 1 would result in a $27 million dead cap hit, which... there better be a hell of a return to eat that money.

What awaits Geno? Will he be traded before the draft? What about after? Will he be the Week 1 starter, or (and this might be the longshot) will he remain on the roster but lose his starting job?

Next question pertains to the tight ends. The Seahawks have Will Dissly under contract through 2024, but Colby Parkinson and Noah Fant are both free agents. They combined for over 100 catches in 2022 but didn’t even get 100 targets in 2023. Dissly is a potential cap casualty given his salary situation, so it’s theoretically possible for the Seahawks to wipe the slate clean. Will they bring everyone back? Just two? And if so, which two? What about just one tight end? Or are we looking at new faces across the board at the position?

Lastly, there’s that second-round pick... or lack thereof. The Seahawks don’t have a second-rounder thanks to the Leonard Williams trade, and who knows if Williams will even be re-signed? However... the Seahawks could still get a second-round pick back! Would you want it to happen? If so, how? Trade a player (or players) away? Trade down from No. 16? Trade up with one of the third-round picks? Or stand pat and deal without having that pick?

Vote below in the poll below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/2G30CG/">Please take our survey</a>

A reminder that the results are not published right away, so the big reveal will come in a separate article on Thursday.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.