A new era begins for the Seattle Seahawks.
After 14 years of Pete Carroll serving as both head coach and Executive Vice President of Football Operations, the reins have been handed over. Mike Macdonald is the new coach, while John Schneider adds President of Football Operations to his existing role as general manager.
The Seahawks finished 9-8 for a second consecutive season, but this time they did not get the help required to make the playoffs. Schneider believed the team underachieved, and obviously ownership felt changes need to be made. There are still changes to come to the Seahawks roster in the offseason, but to what extent and to which positions?
Geno Smith’s contract restructure and guaranteed salary make him more likely than not to be Seattle’s starting quarterback next season, but there’s still a chance he could be traded. His backup, Drew Lock, is an unrestricted free agent. Will Schneider re-sign him in the same role, or perhaps look to him as the next starter?
The most prominent free agent names are linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner, as well as defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Seattle doesn’t have a second-round pick because of the Williams trade, so it’ll be interesting to see what the team does with ‘Big Cat.’
In the NFL Draft (Apr 25-27), the Seahawks are set to have seven picks, including a pair of third-rounders. They’re slated to be on the clock at No. 16 overall.
This is our one-stop hub for all things pertaining to the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason. Trade news, free agency, salary cap restructuring, and everything else we can think of can all be found on this page. Bookmark it!
Additions
Signed by the Seahawks
- None
Players acquired via trade
- None
Reserve/Future signings
- OLB Levi Bell
- DL Matt Gotel
- RB Bryant Koback
- TE Tyler Mabry
- S Jonathan Sutherland
- WR Cody White
- WR Easop Winston Jr.
- CB Lance Boykin
Departures
Seahawks released
Seahawks traded
Unrestricted Seahawks Free Agents
Offense
C Evan Brown
G Phil Haynes
G Damien Lewis
T Jason Peters
QB Drew Lock
RB DeeJay Dallas
TE Noah Fant
TE Colby Parkinson
WR Cade Johnson* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula
WR Cody Thompson* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula
C Joey Hunt* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula
Defense
LB Jordyn Brooks
LB Devin Bush
LB Bobby Wagner
DE Leonard Williams
DE Mario Edwards Jr.
CB Artie Burns
DB Christian Young* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula
DB Kelvin Joseph* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula
DT Austin Faoliu* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula
DE Hamilcar Rashed* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula
Restricted Free Agents
Offense
T Jake Curhan
Defense
CB Michael Jackson
LB Jon Rhattigan
OLB Darrell Taylor
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Offense
TE Brady Russell
T McClendon Curtis
T Raiqwon O’Neal
Defense
OLB Joshua Onujiogu
DE Myles Adams