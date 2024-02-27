Everything you need to know about NFL free agency and the Seahawks 2024 offseason.

A new era begins for the Seattle Seahawks.

After 14 years of Pete Carroll serving as both head coach and Executive Vice President of Football Operations, the reins have been handed over. Mike Macdonald is the new coach, while John Schneider adds President of Football Operations to his existing role as general manager.

The Seahawks finished 9-8 for a second consecutive season, but this time they did not get the help required to make the playoffs. Schneider believed the team underachieved, and obviously ownership felt changes need to be made. There are still changes to come to the Seahawks roster in the offseason, but to what extent and to which positions?

Geno Smith’s contract restructure and guaranteed salary make him more likely than not to be Seattle’s starting quarterback next season, but there’s still a chance he could be traded. His backup, Drew Lock, is an unrestricted free agent. Will Schneider re-sign him in the same role, or perhaps look to him as the next starter?

The most prominent free agent names are linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner, as well as defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Seattle doesn’t have a second-round pick because of the Williams trade, so it’ll be interesting to see what the team does with ‘Big Cat.’

In the NFL Draft (Apr 25-27), the Seahawks are set to have seven picks, including a pair of third-rounders. They’re slated to be on the clock at No. 16 overall.

This is our one-stop hub for all things pertaining to the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason. Trade news, free agency, salary cap restructuring, and everything else we can think of can all be found on this page. Bookmark it!

Additions

Signed by the Seahawks

None

Players acquired via trade

None

Reserve/Future signings

OLB Levi Bell

DL Matt Gotel

RB Bryant Koback

TE Tyler Mabry

S Jonathan Sutherland

WR Cody White

WR Easop Winston Jr.

CB Lance Boykin

Departures

Seahawks released

Seahawks traded

Unrestricted Seahawks Free Agents

Offense

C Evan Brown

G Phil Haynes

G Damien Lewis

T Jason Peters

QB Drew Lock

RB DeeJay Dallas

TE Noah Fant

TE Colby Parkinson

WR Cade Johnson* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula

WR Cody Thompson* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula

C Joey Hunt* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula

Defense

LB Jordyn Brooks

LB Devin Bush

LB Bobby Wagner

DE Leonard Williams

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

CB Artie Burns

DB Christian Young* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula

DB Kelvin Joseph* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula

DT Austin Faoliu* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula

DE Hamilcar Rashed* - Won’t count toward comp pick formula

Restricted Free Agents

Offense

T Jake Curhan

Defense

CB Michael Jackson

LB Jon Rhattigan

OLB Darrell Taylor

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Offense

TE Brady Russell

T McClendon Curtis

T Raiqwon O’Neal

Defense

OLB Joshua Onujiogu

DE Myles Adams