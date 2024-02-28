There’s nowhere to run, nowhere to hide: the QB1 situation looms large and ominous for our Seattle Seahawks. Reality and reason seem to lean towards the idea that a competition is in order. Until the first snap, Week 1 of the 2024 season, the question will remain unanswered. Speculation and conjuncture will rule the day. Meanwhile, read, debate, enjoy the conversation. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

The NFL's 25 'top-10' quarterbacks - Seaside Joe

When someone says Geno Smith is a "top-10" QB, what do they actually mean? Seaside Joe 1823

Huard: Why Seahawks re-signing Leonard Williams is 'real tricky' - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks gave up a lot to trade for Leonard Williams, but Brock Huard says re-signing the pending free agent may be difficult.

Seahawks GM: QB Geno Smith is the starter 'until he's not' - ESPN

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Tuesday from the NFL scouting combine that quarterbck Geno Smith is the team's starter "until he's not."

John Schneider & Seahawks Player Personnel Department ‘Going To Work With Our Coaches’ To Make Roster Decisions - Seahawks.com

With a coaching staff now in place, the Seahawks can begin the process of assessing their roster and making decisions about free agency and other upcoming moves.

Geno Smith is the Seahawks’ QB1, ‘until he’s not.’ How long might that be? - The Athletic

The Seahawks' tepid endorsement of Smith keeps their options open in a QB-rich drift, and also creates questions about 2025.

Seattle Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Noncommittal on Geno Smith, Drew Lock: 'Can't Answer Right Now' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was noncommittal on the futures of quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock as his new regime takes shape.

NFC West News

49ers news: John Lynch says his philosophy is to draft good players - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers GM went out on a limb here

John Lynch Drops Hints about the 49ers' Next Defensive Coordinator - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

John Lynch dropped a hint about the San Francisco 49ers' next defensive coordinator Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Arizona Cardinals GM: Kyler Murray Gave Us Confidence - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said QB Kyler Murray gave the organization all the confidence in the world to keep him around.

Monti Ossenfort talks 2024 NFL Draft, dealing with late season injuries and the quarterback room - Revenge of the Birds

Monti Ossenfort talks about a number of different topics at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Why Rams’ Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey trades can’t be plan for 2024 - Turf Show Times

LA must set sights on building a sustainable future

LOOK: Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua Shows Off Letterman Jacket Honoring Rookie Records - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua is soaking it all in after a record-setting rookie campaign.

Around The NFL

Justin Herbert shares his thoughts on Jim Harbaugh as Chargers' coach - Larry Brown Sports

Justin Herbert seems to be excited about playing for his new head coach and spoke about his thoughts on Jim Harbaugh.

NFL competition committee won't recommend rule change on fumbling through end zone - Yahoo Sports

The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.

Bears GM Ryan Poles wants 'to do right by' Justin Fields if the QB is traded - Yahoo Sports

Will Justin Fields play again for the Chicago Bears?

Cowboys "absolutely" want a long-term deal with Dak Prescott - NBC Sports

The quarterback is scheduled to count $59.4 million against the salary cap for 2024 in the final year of his contract.

2024 NFL offseason: News from coaches, GMs at combine - ESPN

We have the latest updates and news from coaches and general managers speaking at the 2024 NFL combine on Tuesday.

Panthers coach Dave Canales on plan for Bryce Young's rebound - ESPN

New Panthers coach Canales sees Young as 'one piece of the puzzle'' in fixing the offense.

Patriots exec Eliot Wolf to have final say during 2024 NFL Draft, wants to model approach after Packers - NFL.com

New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf will have final say during the 2024 NFL Draft and plans to model his approach after what he did during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has Super Bowl in sight a year after Aaron Rodgers saga - The Athletic

Jordan Love is in line for a massive contract extension and he has the Packers in title conversation entering his second season starting.

Agent's Take: Potential impacts of the higher-than-expected 2024 NFL salary cap - CBSSports.com

Five scenarios that could play out thanks to the surprising increase

Highest-graded edge defenders from the 2023 NFL season: Myles Garrett's dominance continues | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Cleveland Browns edge defender Myles Garrett led the position in PFF grade in 2023, followed by the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons.