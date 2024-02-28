NFL Combine week is underway, which means many of the top college prospects have met or will soon be meeting with a host of teams, including the Seattle Seahawks. As always, just because a team interviews a player does not mean they will draft them, but they do serve as hints as to what lies ahead in April.

Last year, the Seahawks had formal combine visits with Mike Morris and Zach Charbonnet, both of whom were eventually drafted by the Seahawks. They later held top-30 visits with Devon Witherspoon, Jerrick Reed II, and Anthony Bradford, all eventual Seahawks selections.

This is a running tracker for all pre-draft visits and interviews. Starting on Thursday we will have separate articles rounding up any notable new visits, while simultaneously updating this article.

Here’s the current list of confirmed or reported pre-draft Seahawks visits.

NFL Combine meetings

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson says he had a formal meeting with #Seahawks. As for Mike Macdonald...



"I love that dude!" — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 28, 2024

Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins

Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins has met with #Seahawks, credits Mike Macdonald for building defensive scheme program thrived with. pic.twitter.com/gbKnYWckDr — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 28, 2024

Alabama defensive end Dallas Turner and Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland

A few names to add to #Seahawks formal combine interviews: Alabama edge Dallas Turner and Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 28, 2024

Heisman Trophy winner and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels

Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton

Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton met with #Seahawks on Monday, says he has spoke to former teammate Devon Witherspoon about Seattle and would love to "run it back" with . — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 28, 2024

Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace

Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace confirms meeting with the #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/oJaNSoFPs5 — Tyler Jones (@TylerJonesLive) February 28, 2024

Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice

Alabama OLB Dallas Turner, Washington LB Bralen Trice and Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland have met/have meeting scheduled with the #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ZsDkTY7rYD — Tyler Jones (@TylerJonesLive) February 28, 2024

A combine meeting is not the same as a top-30 visit. Those players are brought into the team facility for interviews and a physical, so there can be some overlap between meeting at the combine and meeting at VMAC, but this is just to clarify the differences. The top-30 tracker to be updated until at least a few days after the combine is over.

Top-30 Visits

Not yet.