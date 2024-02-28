 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks 2024 NFL Combine, top-30 visits pre-draft tracker

It’s time to meet-and-greet with the best NFL prospects ahead of April’s draft in Detroit.

By Mookie Alexander Updated
2023 Heisman Trophy Presentation Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NFL Combine week is underway, which means many of the top college prospects have met or will soon be meeting with a host of teams, including the Seattle Seahawks. As always, just because a team interviews a player does not mean they will draft them, but they do serve as hints as to what lies ahead in April.

Last year, the Seahawks had formal combine visits with Mike Morris and Zach Charbonnet, both of whom were eventually drafted by the Seahawks. They later held top-30 visits with Devon Witherspoon, Jerrick Reed II, and Anthony Bradford, all eventual Seahawks selections.

This is a running tracker for all pre-draft visits and interviews. Starting on Thursday we will have separate articles rounding up any notable new visits, while simultaneously updating this article.

Here’s the current list of confirmed or reported pre-draft Seahawks visits.

NFL Combine meetings

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson

Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins

Alabama defensive end Dallas Turner and Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland

Heisman Trophy winner and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels

Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton

Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace

Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice

A combine meeting is not the same as a top-30 visit. Those players are brought into the team facility for interviews and a physical, so there can be some overlap between meeting at the combine and meeting at VMAC, but this is just to clarify the differences. The top-30 tracker to be updated until at least a few days after the combine is over.

Top-30 Visits

Not yet.

