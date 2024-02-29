Friends don’t let friends draft tight ends in the first round

The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and with that being the case, there is no shortage of physical and athletic measurements being shared over the airwaves and on social media. With that in mind, fans of teams across the league, including those of the Seattle Seahawks, have moved to dreams of adding game changing impact players at positions on both sides of the ball.

When it comes to the Seahawks, regardless of where one stands in the debate about how the Hawks should proceed at quarterback, the Hawks are pretty well stocked at most skill position players. With DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba a talented trio at receiver and Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet offering complementary skillsets at running back, it seems that tight end is the only position where there is room for a significant addition who could make an impact on the field in 2024.

Some fans have lobbied for the team to bring back Noah Fant and make use of his ridiculous athleticism, while others have posited that Colby Parkinson could be poised for a significant breakout season. At the same time, some have expressed hope that tight end Brock Bowers, a game changing receiving threat from the University of Georgia, could somehow drop out of the top ten and be on the board when the Seahawks come on the clock with the sixteenth overall selection.

At 6’4”, 240 pounds, Bowers has the size to play the position, and while fans and teams will have to wait to learn the specifics of his athletic measurables, his production in college is unquestioned. During his three years at Georgia Bowers hauled in 175 passed for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns, and is now set to get some fanbase very excited about the upcoming season. However, as others have noted in recent days, many tight ends who have been heavily hyped during the draft process have been heavily hyped in recent seasons, so for the purpose of this discussion let’s ignore Bowers and focus solely on what first round tight ends have done in the NFL.

Seeing what first round tight ends have done, and determining whether they were an impact playmaker for an offense is easy when looking at the numbers. So, without wasting any time, here’s the rookie year production of every first round tight end drafted since the turn of the century.

Rookie year production of TEs drafted in the first round since 2000 Rk Player Yds Round Pick DrftYr College Season Age Rec Yds Y/R TD Rk Player Yds Round Pick DrftYr College Season Age Rec Yds Y/R TD 1 Kyle Pitts 1026 1 4 2021 Florida 2021 21 68 1026 15.1 1 2 Jeremy Shockey 894 1 14 2002 Miami (FL) 2002 22 74 894 12.1 2 3 Evan Engram 722 1 23 2017 Ole Miss 2017 23 64 722 11.3 6 4 Dalton Kincaid 673 1 25 2023 Utah 2023 24 73 673 9.2 2 5 Noah Fant 562 1 20 2019 Iowa 2019 22 40 562 14.1 3 6 Dustin Keller 535 1 30 2008 Purdue 2008 24 48 535 11.1 3 7 Jermaine Gresham 471 1 21 2010 Oklahoma 2010 22 52 471 9.1 4 8 Heath Miller 459 1 30 2005 Virginia 2005 23 39 459 11.8 6 9 Tyler Eifert 445 1 21 2013 Notre Dame 2013 23 39 445 11.4 2 10 O.J. Howard 432 1 19 2017 Alabama 2017 23 26 432 16.6 6 11 Greg Olsen 391 1 31 2007 Miami (FL) 2007 22 39 391 10 2 12 David Njoku 386 1 29 2017 Miami (FL) 2017 21 32 386 12.1 4 13 T.J. Hockenson 367 1 8 2019 Iowa 2019 22 32 367 11.5 2 14 Bubba Franks 363 1 14 2000 Miami (FL) 2000 22 34 363 10.7 1 15 Brandon Pettigrew 346 1 20 2009 Oklahoma State 2009 24 30 346 11.5 2 16 Dallas Clark 340 1 24 2003 Iowa 2003 24 29 340 11.7 1 17 Vernon Davis 265 1 6 2006 Maryland 2006 22 20 265 13.3 3 18 Jerramy Stevens 252 1 28 2002 Washington 2002 23 26 252 9.7 3 19 Eric Ebron 248 1 10 2014 North Carolina 2014 21 25 248 9.9 1 20 Todd Heap 206 1 31 2001 Arizona State 2001 21 16 206 12.9 1 21 Hayden Hurst 163 1 25 2018 South Carolina 2018 25 13 163 12.5 1 22 Daniel Graham 150 1 21 2002 Colorado 2002 24 15 150 10 1 23 Anthony Becht 144 1 27 2000 West Virginia 2000 23 16 144 9 2 24 Marcedes Lewis 126 1 28 2006 UCLA 2006 22 13 126 9.7 1 25 Kellen Winslow 50 1 6 2004 Miami (FL) 2004 21 5 50 10 0 26 Ben Watson 16 1 32 2004 Georgia 2004 24 2 16 8 0

That’s not a whole lot of production for a lot of players who were heavily hyped, and only four of the 26 tight ends selected in the first round outproduced the rookie season of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who started slow due to a wrist injury after missing much of training camp. However, it’s obviously necessary to look past just the rookie season because rookies enter the league on a standard, four-year contract, with a fifth year option for those drafted in the first round. Thus, with that in mind, here’s a look at the most productive seasons for all first round tight ends drafted in the first round since 2000 during their first five seasons in the league.

Most prolific receiving seasons for TEs drafted in the first round since 2000 during the first five years of their career. Rk Player Yds Round Pick DrftYr College Season Team Rec Yds TD Rk Player Yds Round Pick DrftYr College Season Team Rec Yds TD 1 Kellen Winslow 1106 1 6 2004 Miami (FL) 2007 CLE 82 1106 5 2 Kyle Pitts 1026 1 4 2021 Florida 2021 ATL 68 1026 1 3 Vernon Davis 965 1 6 2006 Maryland 2009 SFO 78 965 13 4 T.J. Hockenson 960 1 8 2019 Iowa 2023 MIN 95 960 5 5 Vernon Davis 914 1 6 2006 Maryland 2010 SFO 56 914 7 6 T.J. Hockenson 914 1 8 2019 Iowa 2022 DETMIN 86 914 6 7 Jeremy Shockey 894 1 14 2002 Miami (FL) 2002 NYG 74 894 2 8 Jeremy Shockey 891 1 14 2002 Miami (FL) 2005 NYG 65 891 7 9 Kellen Winslow 884 1 6 2004 Miami (FL) 2009 TAM 77 884 5 10 Kellen Winslow 875 1 6 2004 Miami (FL) 2006 CLE 89 875 3 11 Todd Heap 855 1 31 2001 Arizona State 2005 BAL 75 855 7 12 Todd Heap 836 1 31 2001 Arizona State 2002 BAL 68 836 6 13 Dustin Keller 815 1 30 2008 Purdue 2011 NYJ 65 815 5 14 Heath Miller 789 1 30 2005 Virginia 2009 PIT 76 789 6 15 Brandon Pettigrew 777 1 20 2009 Oklahoma State 2011 DET 83 777 5 16 Eric Ebron 750 1 10 2014 North Carolina 2018 IND 66 750 13 17 Jermaine Gresham 737 1 21 2010 Oklahoma 2012 CIN 64 737 5 18 T.J. Hockenson 723 1 8 2019 Iowa 2020 DET 67 723 6 19 Evan Engram 722 1 23 2017 Ole Miss 2017 NYG 64 722 6 20 Brandon Pettigrew 722 1 20 2009 Oklahoma State 2010 DET 71 722 4 21 Eric Ebron 711 1 10 2014 North Carolina 2016 DET 61 711 1 22 Marcedes Lewis 700 1 28 2006 UCLA 2010 JAX 58 700 10 23 Todd Heap 693 1 31 2001 Arizona State 2003 BAL 57 693 3 24 Dustin Keller 687 1 30 2008 Purdue 2010 NYJ 55 687 5 25 Noah Fant 673 1 20 2019 Iowa 2020 DEN 62 673 3 26 Dalton Kincaid 673 1 25 2023 Utah 2023 BUF 73 673 2 27 Noah Fant 670 1 20 2019 Iowa 2021 DEN 68 670 4 28 Kyle Pitts 667 1 4 2021 Florida 2023 ATL 53 667 3 29 Jeremy Shockey 666 1 14 2002 Miami (FL) 2004 NYG 61 666 6 30 Evan Engram 654 1 23 2017 Ole Miss 2020 NYG 63 654 1 31 Ben Watson 643 1 32 2004 Georgia 2006 NWE 49 643 3 32 David Njoku 639 1 29 2017 Miami (FL) 2018 CLE 56 639 4 33 Jeremy Shockey 623 1 14 2002 Miami (FL) 2006 NYG 66 623 7 34 Dallas Clark 616 1 24 2003 Iowa 2007 IND 58 616 11

And that’s it. Certainly there are several productive seasons in there, but for anyone expecting a first round tight end to enter the NFL and promptly put up thousand yard season after thousand yard season, history says that is unlikely to happen. In fact, with 26 tight ends drafted in the first round since 2000, and a sample of 124 seasons, the group produced just a pair of 1,000 yard seasons, which is a lower number of thousand yard seasons than DK Metcalf recorded during the first five years of his careers, just as a point of comparison. With that in mind, it appears obvious that the league has taken notice given the fact that teams have opted to draft fewer players at the position in recent seasons. Specifically, at it a decade at a time, the number tight ends taken in the first round for the entire league clock in at:

2000-2009: 15 tight ends selected in the first round

2010-2019: 9 tight ends selected in the first round

2020-2023: 2 tight ends selected in the first round (with six years left in the decade, obviously)

In short, if the reason to select a tight end in the first round is to add an impact playmaker who can tilt the field on offense, at the very high end of outcomes, the expectations would be somewhere in line with the 2023 production of Metcalf. In addition, even over the course of a rookie contract, the top quartile of production would be somewhere in line with the numbers JSN posted during his rookie season.

Is it possible that a rookie tight end comes in and dominates? It’s certainly not out of the question. However, history says that the range of outcomes is more likely to be that of a player who has a positive impact, but isn’t quite a difference maker. And, what the data shows is that historically the value spot for tight end has been on the latter part of Day 3, when tight ends have provided more value to their teams than any other position.

Playing around with some position-specific draft curves inspired by @KevinCole___ and not only has TE had low surplus value at the top of the draft, but also the highest (!) in the 3rd round (some of this is Travis Kelce, Jonnu Smith, Mark Andrews, etc) pic.twitter.com/TtLkiGoIgs — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 14, 2023

In summary, what it all boils down to is that draft picks are lottery tickets, and sure a first spent on a tight end could pay off. However, history says that most teams that have bought just such a lottery ticket likely would have been better off going in another direction.