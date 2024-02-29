The Seattle Seahawks have their coaching staff for the 2024 season.

On Wednesday, the team announced that first-year coach Mike Macdonald will be joined by 22 assistants and one defensive intern. Senior defensive assistant Karl Scott is the only holdover from Pete Carroll’s 2023 staff, which isn’t too surprising given new coaches usually do not retain too many (if any) coaches from their predecessors.

Here’s the full list!

Head Coach

Mike Macdonald (will be defensive play caller)

Assistant Head Coach

Leslie Frazier

Offense

Offensive Coordinator: Ryan Grubb (will be play caller)

Offensive Line Coach: Scott Huff

Quarterbacks Coach: Charles London

Running Backs Coach: Kennedy Polamalu

Wide Receivers Coach: Frisman Jackson

Tight Ends Coach: Mack Brown

Passing Game Coordinator: Jake Peetz

Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Brendan Nugent

Offensive Assistant/Offensive Line Quality Control: Quinshon Odom

Offensive Assistant/Quality Control: Zak Hill

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach: Tyson Prince

Defense

Defensive Coordinator: Aden Durde

Senior Defensive Assistant: Karl Scott

Linebackers Coach: Kirk Olivadotti

Assistant Linebackers: Josh Bynes

Defensive Backs Coach: Jeff Howard

Defensive Assistant: Nick Perry

Defensive Line Coach: Justin Hinds

Defensive Intern: Rob Caprice

Outside Linebackers Coach: Chris Partridge

Special Teams

Special Teams Coordinator: Jay Harbaugh

Special Teams Assistant: Devin Fitzsimmons

The only question mark is whether or not the strength and conditioning staff, led by Ivan Lewis, will remain intact.