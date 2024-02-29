The Seattle Seahawks have their coaching staff for the 2024 season.
On Wednesday, the team announced that first-year coach Mike Macdonald will be joined by 22 assistants and one defensive intern. Senior defensive assistant Karl Scott is the only holdover from Pete Carroll’s 2023 staff, which isn’t too surprising given new coaches usually do not retain too many (if any) coaches from their predecessors.
Here’s the full list!
Head Coach
Mike Macdonald (will be defensive play caller)
Assistant Head Coach
Leslie Frazier
Offense
Offensive Coordinator: Ryan Grubb (will be play caller)
Offensive Line Coach: Scott Huff
Quarterbacks Coach: Charles London
Running Backs Coach: Kennedy Polamalu
Wide Receivers Coach: Frisman Jackson
Tight Ends Coach: Mack Brown
Passing Game Coordinator: Jake Peetz
Assistant Offensive Line Coach: Brendan Nugent
Offensive Assistant/Offensive Line Quality Control: Quinshon Odom
Offensive Assistant/Quality Control: Zak Hill
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach: Tyson Prince
Defense
Defensive Coordinator: Aden Durde
Senior Defensive Assistant: Karl Scott
Linebackers Coach: Kirk Olivadotti
Assistant Linebackers: Josh Bynes
Defensive Backs Coach: Jeff Howard
Defensive Assistant: Nick Perry
Defensive Line Coach: Justin Hinds
Defensive Intern: Rob Caprice
Outside Linebackers Coach: Chris Partridge
Special Teams
Special Teams Coordinator: Jay Harbaugh
Special Teams Assistant: Devin Fitzsimmons
The only question mark is whether or not the strength and conditioning staff, led by Ivan Lewis, will remain intact.
