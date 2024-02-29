In Today’s Links: mock drafts, more mock drafts, draft news, Jamal Adams news, and a little more time with John and Mike. Our Seattle Seahawks have a lot of decisions to make and time to make those decisions. Slowly, the off-season moves forward. Still a lot of questions to be answered. Stick with Field Gulls for all the answers.
Seahawks News
Mel Kiper's mock Seahawks draft pick - Seaside Joe
The 7 stages of mock drafts and thoughts on Kiper's pick for the Seahawks: Seaside Joe 1824
Jamal Adams posts cryptic tweet with Seahawks future uncertain - New York Post
Jamal Adams posted a cryptic message on X on Tuesday as rumors swirl about whether the Seattle Seahawks will move on from the oft-injured veteran.
I have a new weekly segment on KJR with Puck & Jim – Seahawks Draft Blog
Big news today — I’m delighted to say that I’ll be joining the excellent Puck & Jim every Wednesday at 12pm PT to talk about the Seahawks on 93.3 KJR. Big thanks to Superior Linen for making it possible. You can hear the first segment below, please check it out and be sure to tune in every week!
Seattle Seahawks Meet With Heisman Winner LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels at NFL Combine - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More
Seattle Seahawks Meet With Heisman Winner LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels at NFL Combine
Huard: Time for Seattle Seahawks to be done with Jamal Adams - Seattle Sports
"Just done with him, man. It's just the drama," former NFL quarterback Brock Huard said of Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.
Before Seattle Seahawks, Macdonald turned heads at Michigan - Seattle Sports
Austin Meek, who covers Michigan football for The Athletic, provided an interesting look at new Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.
Seahawks Round-Up: Working the Room: Around the NFL Combine with John Schneider - Seahawks.com
With the NFL Scouting Combine underway, General Manager John Schneider made his rounds with the media Tuesday.
NFC West News
49ers news: John Lynch believes the Niners must address cornerback every year - Niners Nation
The third cornerback who will "start" probably isn’t on the roster yet for the San Francisco 49ers
How the 49ers Can Build their Offense Around Brock Purdy - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More
Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers can build their offense around Brock Purdy.
Arizona Cardinals Have Long Road Ahead After Players Report Card - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More
The Arizona Cardinals made strides from last season, though the organization still has a long ways to go.
Red Rain Podcast: Cardinals’ Combine Chirpings and NFLPA Report Card Reactions - Revenge of the Birds
Kurt Warner talks about what he’s seeing from Kyler Murray and where he believes he need to improve ...
Los Angeles Rams get mostly “D” grades on player report cards - Turf Show Times
The Rams got a D grade on four out of seven categories
'Dream Big!': Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff Previews Exciting Offseason - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More
The Los Angeles Rams have the resources to do essentially anything they want this offseason.
Around The NFL
Brian Hoyer responds to Johnny Manziel's allegation - Larry Brown Sports
NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer responded to Johnny Manziel's allegations about how things were when the two were teammates on the Browns.
Chiefs players roasting their team owner this week is the latest sign of NFL players flexing newfound power - Yahoo Sports
In a scene you'd never have expected even a few years ago, Clark Hunt answered questions about the F- grade he received ... from his own team. Welcome to a new era in the NFL.
NFL report card rankings for all 32 teams - Yahoo Sports
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
Report: Some Jets believe Mecole Hardman leaked game plans to Chiefs, Eagles - NBC Sports
This one is a doozy, if it's true.
32 NFL players who should change teams in the 2024 offseason - ESPN
Mac Jones could use a fresh start, but he's not the only player who could benefit from a move to another team. We named 32 to watch.
Move the Sticks: Previewing the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine - NFL.com
Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks as the guys join from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
The First Read: 10 takeaways from 2024 NFL Scouting Combine's media availabilities - NFL.com
What will the Bears do with Justin Fields? Can the Bucs retain Mike Evans? Which QB prospect is the most intriguing? Jeffri Chadiha lists 10 takeaways from what coaches and GMs had to say at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Bears brass talk Justin Fields decision, QB timeline and draft trades - The Athletic
Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't shy away from questions about a potential Fields trade, and we learned what Matt Eberflus looks for in QBs.
Six teams to submit proposal to push back NFL trade deadline from Week 8 to Week 10 - CBSSports.com
Talks of a Week 9 shift are also under consideration
2024 NFL Draft: Best-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams | NFL Draft | PFF
The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching, and NFL teams are plotting out all potential scenarios in the hopes of improving their rosters.
