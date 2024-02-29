In Today’s Links: mock drafts, more mock drafts, draft news, Jamal Adams news, and a little more time with John and Mike. Our Seattle Seahawks have a lot of decisions to make and time to make those decisions. Slowly, the off-season moves forward. Still a lot of questions to be answered. Stick with Field Gulls for all the answers.

Seahawks News

Mel Kiper's mock Seahawks draft pick - Seaside Joe

Jamal Adams posts cryptic tweet with Seahawks future uncertain - New York Post

Jamal Adams posted a cryptic message on X on Tuesday as rumors swirl about whether the Seattle Seahawks will move on from the oft-injured veteran.

I have a new weekly segment on KJR with Puck & Jim – Seahawks Draft Blog

Big news today — I’m delighted to say that I’ll be joining the excellent Puck & Jim every Wednesday at 12pm PT to talk about the Seahawks on 93.3 KJR. Big thanks to Superior Linen for making it possible. You can hear the first segment below, please check it out and be sure to tune in every week!

Seattle Seahawks Meet With Heisman Winner LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels at NFL Combine - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Huard: Time for Seattle Seahawks to be done with Jamal Adams - Seattle Sports

"Just done with him, man. It's just the drama," former NFL quarterback Brock Huard said of Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

Before Seattle Seahawks, Macdonald turned heads at Michigan - Seattle Sports

Austin Meek, who covers Michigan football for The Athletic, provided an interesting look at new Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

Seahawks Round-Up: Working the Room: Around the NFL Combine with John Schneider - Seahawks.com

With the NFL Scouting Combine underway, General Manager John Schneider made his rounds with the media Tuesday.

NFC West News

49ers news: John Lynch believes the Niners must address cornerback every year - Niners Nation

The third cornerback who will "start" probably isn’t on the roster yet for the San Francisco 49ers

How the 49ers Can Build their Offense Around Brock Purdy - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how the San Francisco 49ers can build their offense around Brock Purdy.

Arizona Cardinals Have Long Road Ahead After Players Report Card - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals made strides from last season, though the organization still has a long ways to go.

Red Rain Podcast: Cardinals’ Combine Chirpings and NFLPA Report Card Reactions - Revenge of the Birds

Kurt Warner talks about what he’s seeing from Kyler Murray and where he believes he need to improve ...

Los Angeles Rams get mostly “D” grades on player report cards - Turf Show Times

The Rams got a D grade on four out of seven categories

'Dream Big!': Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff Previews Exciting Offseason - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have the resources to do essentially anything they want this offseason.

Around The NFL

Brian Hoyer responds to Johnny Manziel's allegation - Larry Brown Sports

NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer responded to Johnny Manziel's allegations about how things were when the two were teammates on the Browns.

Chiefs players roasting their team owner this week is the latest sign of NFL players flexing newfound power - Yahoo Sports

In a scene you'd never have expected even a few years ago, Clark Hunt answered questions about the F- grade he received ... from his own team. Welcome to a new era in the NFL.

NFL report card rankings for all 32 teams - Yahoo Sports

Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.

Report: Some Jets believe Mecole Hardman leaked game plans to Chiefs, Eagles - NBC Sports

This one is a doozy, if it's true.

32 NFL players who should change teams in the 2024 offseason - ESPN

Mac Jones could use a fresh start, but he's not the only player who could benefit from a move to another team. We named 32 to watch.

Move the Sticks: Previewing the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine - NFL.com

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks as the guys join from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The First Read: 10 takeaways from 2024 NFL Scouting Combine's media availabilities - NFL.com

What will the Bears do with Justin Fields? Can the Bucs retain Mike Evans? Which QB prospect is the most intriguing? Jeffri Chadiha lists 10 takeaways from what coaches and GMs had to say at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Bears brass talk Justin Fields decision, QB timeline and draft trades - The Athletic

Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't shy away from questions about a potential Fields trade, and we learned what Matt Eberflus looks for in QBs.

Six teams to submit proposal to push back NFL trade deadline from Week 8 to Week 10 - CBSSports.com

Talks of a Week 9 shift are also under consideration

2024 NFL Draft: Best-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams | NFL Draft | PFF

The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching, and NFL teams are plotting out all potential scenarios in the hopes of improving their rosters.