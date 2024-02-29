The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has reached the first of four days of on-field drills. Want to know how fast T’Vondre Sweat runs the 40-yard dash? You’ve got it. What about Chop Robinson’s broad jump? That’s coming, too.

Thursday is all about the defensive linemen and linebackers (inside and outside). Illinois’ Johnny Newton is one of the top prospects along the interior defensive line, and he’s already met with the Seahawks. T’Vondre Sweat is a whopping 366 pounds and just a giant human being. Pass rushers like Jared Verse, Dallas Turner, and Laiatu Latu are all potential first-round targets, while the off-ball linebackers include Trevin Wallace, Jeremiah Trotter Jr (to make you feel old), Payton Wilson, and Junior Colson.

NFL Network and the NFL+ streaming service have live combine coverage. For those who don’t want to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2024 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.

On-Field Drill Dates (all airing on NFL Network, streamed on NFL+)

Thursday, Feb. 29 (noon PT) - Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Friday, March 1 (noon PT) - Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2 (10 am PT) - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3 (10 am PT) - Offensive Linemen

Combine Invitees

Defensive Line

Austin Booker, Kansas

Solomon Byrd, USC

DeWayne Carter, Duke

Nelson Ceaser, Houston

Myles Cole, Texas Tech

Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

Tyler Davis, Clemson

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Jonah Elliss, Utah

Braden Fiske, Florida State

Gabe Hall, Baylor

Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Jaylen Harrell, Michigan

Marcus Harris, Auburn

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Brennan Jackson, Washington State

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

Jordan Jefferson, LSU

Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Cedric Johnson, Mississippi

Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Logan Lee, Iowa

Zion Logue, Georgia

Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State

Braiden McGregor, Michigan

Byron Murphy II, Texas

Myles Murphy, North Carolina

Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton, Illinois

Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte

Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois

Chop Robinson, Penn State

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Justin Rogers, Auburn

Maason Smith, LSU

Javon Solomon, Troy

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Leonard Taylor III, Miami

Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Bralen Trice, Washington

David Ugwoegbu, Houston

Jared Verse, Florida State

Eric Watts, Connecticut

Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Linebackers