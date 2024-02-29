The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has reached the first of four days of on-field drills. Want to know how fast T’Vondre Sweat runs the 40-yard dash? You’ve got it. What about Chop Robinson’s broad jump? That’s coming, too.
Thursday is all about the defensive linemen and linebackers (inside and outside). Illinois’ Johnny Newton is one of the top prospects along the interior defensive line, and he’s already met with the Seahawks. T’Vondre Sweat is a whopping 366 pounds and just a giant human being. Pass rushers like Jared Verse, Dallas Turner, and Laiatu Latu are all potential first-round targets, while the off-ball linebackers include Trevin Wallace, Jeremiah Trotter Jr (to make you feel old), Payton Wilson, and Junior Colson.
NFL Network and the NFL+ streaming service have live combine coverage. For those who don’t want to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2024 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.
On-Field Drill Dates (all airing on NFL Network, streamed on NFL+)
Thursday, Feb. 29 (noon PT) - Defensive Linemen, Linebackers
Friday, March 1 (noon PT) - Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
Saturday, March 2 (10 am PT) - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs
Sunday, March 3 (10 am PT) - Offensive Linemen
Combine Invitees
Defensive Line
- Austin Booker, Kansas
- Solomon Byrd, USC
- DeWayne Carter, Duke
- Nelson Ceaser, Houston
- Myles Cole, Texas Tech
- Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
- Tyler Davis, Clemson
- Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
- Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
- Jonah Elliss, Utah
- Braden Fiske, Florida State
- Gabe Hall, Baylor
- Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
- Jaylen Harrell, Michigan
- Marcus Harris, Auburn
- Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian
- Adisa Isaac, Penn State
- Brennan Jackson, Washington State
- McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame
- Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas
- Jordan Jefferson, LSU
- Kris Jenkins, Michigan
- Cedric Johnson, Mississippi
- Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
- Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
- Laiatu Latu, UCLA
- Logan Lee, Iowa
- Zion Logue, Georgia
- Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State
- Braiden McGregor, Michigan
- Byron Murphy II, Texas
- Myles Murphy, North Carolina
- Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton, Illinois
- Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte
- Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
- Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois
- Chop Robinson, Penn State
- Darius Robinson, Missouri
- Justin Rogers, Auburn
- Maason Smith, LSU
- Javon Solomon, Troy
- T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
- Leonard Taylor III, Miami
- Xavier Thomas, Clemson
- Bralen Trice, Washington
- David Ugwoegbu, Houston
- Jared Verse, Florida State
- Eric Watts, Connecticut
- Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Linebackers
- Michael Barrett, Michigan
- JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
- Tatum Bethune, Florida State
- Chris Braswell, Alabama
- Aaron Casey, Indiana
- Steele Chambers, Ohio State
- Junior Colson, Michigan
- Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
- Kalen DeLoach, Florida State
- Khalid Duke, Kansas State
- Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
- Jaylan Ford, Texas
- Easton Gibbs, Wyoming
- Cedric Gray, North Carolina
- Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
- Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State
- Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
- Tyrice Knight, UTEP
- Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
- Jordan Magee, Temple
- Darius Muasau, UCLA
- Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
- Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
- Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
- Dallas Turner, Alabama
- Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
- Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
- Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
- Payton Wilson, N.C. State
