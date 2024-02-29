John Schneider took some time to field some questions from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson earlier this week, and he had a few interesting tidbits of information to share. While he is clearly remaining pretty tight-lipped at this point in the offseason, he at least provided some clues as to how the Seattle Seahawks are approaching their roster building in 2024. The topic of drafting quarterbacks came up, unsurprisingly, which allowed the well-known GM to share some the lesser known aspects of their draft process around the position. Specifically, this allowed Schneider to delve into the interesting fact that they only drafted two passers during his entire tenure as General Manager: Russell Wilson and Alex McGough.

Unless they make that number “three,” then returning starter, Geno Smith, is the presumptive QB1 in 2024. He has at times looked like a franchise passer, but also a career journeyman at others. While he can hardly be blamed for a lot of the issues that plagued this team over the last two years, he isn’t absolved of all guilt, either. Accordingly, Josina asked about the “median line” where Schneider would consider that a younger quarterback is the better option for the team. Schneider responded by talking about how situational factors are the biggest influence on the infrequency with which they have drafted QBs. He went on to talk about his love for Smith and Lock, but it doesn’t sound like a resounding endorsement.

Considering that the team already met with Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers, they are clearly doing their due diligence, so stay tuned for more for further developments on that topic.

Schneider also gets into some other things around coaching transitions and even the old “Legion of Boom,” so watch the full clip below if you want to hear the rest! The quarterback question begins at roughly 4:20 of the video.