 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 130: Steven Ruiz

ICYMI - The Ringer’s NFL Writer and QB Ranker joins Jacson and Mike in the lounge.

By Jacson Bevens
/ new

The Ringer’s NFL guru is back to break down the minutiae that decided Super Bowl 58 (19:04) and the effect it had on the legacies of those involved (26:36). He also gives us his thoughts on the Seahawks hiring Mike Macdonald (40:18), the potential of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb (43:05), and where Geno Smith ranks in his pantheon of quarterbacks (51:41). All that and more in the season finale of Cigar Thoughts.

YOUTUBE

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

And if you didn’t know— we also have our own cigars now, courtesy of Seattle Cigar Concierge, which you can order below. A bundle of 10 is now just $149, less than half of MSRP:

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~

If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the 300+ 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

YouTube: @Cigar Thoughts

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts on TikTok | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...