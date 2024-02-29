Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 130: Steven Ruiz

The Ringer’s NFL guru is back to break down the minutiae that decided Super Bowl 58 (19:04) and the effect it had on the legacies of those involved (26:36). He also gives us his thoughts on the Seahawks hiring Mike Macdonald (40:18), the potential of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb (43:05), and where Geno Smith ranks in his pantheon of quarterbacks (51:41). All that and more in the season finale of Cigar Thoughts.

