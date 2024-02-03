In Today’s Links: what did we learn from the Seattle Seahawks HC search?; speculation on the trajectory and philosophy of the new look ‘Hawks; what we learned and what remains unanswered after the Mike Macdonald introductory press conference, plus presser reacts; Leslie Frazier hired as assistant head coach; and more! Our team begins to round out its coaching staff, as a rather exciting Super Bowl match-up looms large. Invigorating, no?!

#np Bora Bora OST by Piero Piccoini

Seahawks News

What have I learned from Seahawks HC search? - Seaside Joe

How could this have happened? Seaside Joe 1798

Thoughts and predictions for the Seahawks under John Schneider & Mike Macdonald – Seahawks Draft Blog

Here are a few things that are on my mind at the start of a new Seahawks era…

Questions answered, unanswered by Seahawks' Mike Macdonald - Seattle Sports

We learned a lot about new Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, but some key questions still remain unanswered.

Macdonald adds Leslie Frazier as Seahawks assistant head coach - Seattle Sports

Mike Macdonald has added a veteran presence to his Seattle Seahawks coaching staff in Leslie Frazier, a longtime NFL coach.

Seattle Seahawks Hire Former Buffalo Bills Coach Leslie Frazier; What's His Role? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Mike Macdonald, Seahawks appear better equipped to dethrone 49ers in NFC and keep up with Rams - Yahoo Sports

Expecting Macdonald to reproduce the 2023 Ravens defense wouldn’t be fair to him or the players Seattle currently has on its roster, but there are pieces that should fit well with what Macdonald ran.

Friday Round-Up: Welcome to Seattle: The Football World Reacts to Mike Macdonald's Hiring & Introductory Presser - Seahawks.com

With Seattle announcing Mike Macdonald as its new head coach, local and national media react via social media.

NFC West News

Steve Wilks calls out 49ers' 'embarrassing' defense ahead of Super Bowl - Larry Brown Sports

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks did not hold back when asked about his team's performance in the NFC Championship Game.

49ers news: Adam Peters replacement will come in-house, says John Lynch - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers may have their next assistant general manager already in the building

Steve Wilks' road back: Inside 49ers DC's path to Super Bowl - ESPN

A firing, a lawsuit, head coaching disappointment -- a lot has happened to the 49ers defensive coordinator. But he fought through it to get to the NFL's big game.

49ers TE George Kittle Sizes Up the Chiefs Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle sizes up the upcoming matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs defense.

Crafting a Perfect Arizona Cardinals Offseason - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The roadmap to a reloaded 2024 season for the Arizona Cardinals.

AFC and NFC Championship Game reactions; possible salary cap moves the Cardinals can make - Revenge of the Birds

We discuss Championship Game weekend and talk about some potential cost saving moves for the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams free agent rumors: Brian Burns and 3 other priorities for L.A. - Turf Show Times

The Rams have a projected $56.6 million dollars in open cap space, these players could help the team immediately

Should Los Angeles Rams Pursue Indianapolis Colts Free Agent Kenny Moore II? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' secondary could use a bit of help, and free agent Kenny Moore II could be an intriguing option.

Around The NFL

Dan Campbell's 4th-down decisions lead to more misguided and unnecessary debate on analytics - Yahoo Sports

The debate about analytics in the NFL isn't slowing down.

Gardner Minshew: I'd love to settle down and find somewhere to call home - NBC Sports

Quarterback Gardner Minshew wound up in the Pro Bowl this week and he's the first Colts quarterback to make it there since Andrew Luck, but he may be moving on this offseason.

Dolphins need better third receiving option - ESPN

After Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins didn't have a player who had more than 35 receptions in 2023.

All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Patrick Mahomes passes Favre, Elway; Brock Purdy debuts at 58 - NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal provides a pecking order for the 67 starting quarterbacks in the history of the Super Bowl. Has Patrick Mahomes surpassed Brett Favre and John Elway? Where does Brock Purdy debut?

With NFL’s 8 head coaching vacancies filled, what are the hiring takeaways? - The Athletic

Dan Quinn's hiring by the Commanders on Thursday finished a multiteam search process that left Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel out of work.

Agent's Take: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers teammate among NFL's best and worst signings of 2023 season - CBSSports.com

It's time for the annual Contract Awards: the good, bad and ugly

2024 NFL Free Agency: 6 pending free agents on offense who deserve to get paid | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Jon Macri breaks down six players on offense who deserve to get paid in free agency.