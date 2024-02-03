It’s Senior Bowl day (10 am PT, NFL Network)!

This is the premier annual All-Star game of draft prospects whose playing eligibility is either finished or they already graduated. This year’s twist is the addition of non-graduate underclassmen to the Senior Bowl, which means the Senior Bowl is now a misnomer. Jim Nagy, Senior Bowl executive director, says the name will not be changed despite the influx of juniors.

Nagy used to be a Seattle Seahawks scout under Pete Carroll and John Schneider, so it’s no surprise that Seattle has dipped into the Senior Bowl well plenty of times over the last decade and change. The changes to the participation requirements make it only more likely that many Seahawks picks will have played or at least practiced in the Senior Bowl.

If you take a look at Seattle’s draft class history from 2010 to 2023, you’ll notice how often the Seahawks have taken a Senior Bowl player early in the last eight drafts compared to the initial six. We’re on an eight-year streak of Seattle taking at least one Senior Bowl player before Round 3.

2023

Derick Hall, 2nd round

Cameron Young, 4th round

Olu Oluwatimi, 5th round

Kenny McIntosh, 7th round

Honorable mention: Sa’Rodorick Thompson, UDFA

2022

Boye Mafe, 2nd round

Abe Lucas, 3rd round

Coby Bryant, 4th round

Riq Woolen, 5th round

Bo Melton, 7th round

2021

Dee Eskridge, 2nd round

Tre Brown, 4th round

2020

Jordyn Brooks, 1st round* (did not play in Senior Bowl due to injury)

Darrell Taylor, 2nd round

Damien Lewis, 3rd round

Alton Robinson, 6th round

Stephen Sullivan, 7th round

2019

L.J. Collier, 1st round

Marquise Blair, 2nd round

Gary Jennings Jr, 4th round

2018

Rashaad Penny, 1st round

Shaquem Griffin, 5th round

Honorable mention: Poona Ford, UDFA

2017

Ethan Pocic, 2nd round

Amara Darboh, 3rd round

Justin Senior, 6th round

2016

Jarran Reed, 2nd round

Nick Vannett, 3rd round

Quinton Jefferson, 5th round

2015

Tyler Lockett, 3rd round

2014

Kevin Norwood, 4th round

2013

Jordan Hill, 3rd round

Chris Harper, 4th round

Ty Powell, 7th round

2012

Bobby Wagner, 2nd round

Russell Wilson, 3rd round

2011

James Carpenter, 1st round

John Moffitt, 3rd round

K.J. Wright, 4th round

2010

Anthony McCoy, 6th round

I haven’t seen any indication that the Seahawks disproportionately take Senior Bowl players more than other teams, but their reliance on the Senior Bowl has become a bit of a running joke given how many 23- and 24-year-old rookies have populated the roster in years past. It’s also noticeable that their rise in Senior Bowl usage coincided with “cleaning up” their draft process after the Malik McDowell pick.

Perhaps we’ll see a change now that John Schneider has full control over personnel decisions, but in this particular instance I don’t expect a shift in philosophy. Why? Because we’re not seeing a lot of underclassmen declare for the NFL Draft.

20 Additional Players Granted Special Eligibility for 2024 NFL Draft for Total of 54 Players pic.twitter.com/n62yhk7nBt — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) January 19, 2024

So keep an eye out on the 2024 Senior Bowl rosters, because there’s a high probability you will be able to identify future Seahawks... even if they don’t actually play in the game, like Michael Penix Jr decided.