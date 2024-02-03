It’s Senior Bowl day (10 am PT, NFL Network)!
This is the premier annual All-Star game of draft prospects whose playing eligibility is either finished or they already graduated. This year’s twist is the addition of non-graduate underclassmen to the Senior Bowl, which means the Senior Bowl is now a misnomer. Jim Nagy, Senior Bowl executive director, says the name will not be changed despite the influx of juniors.
Nagy used to be a Seattle Seahawks scout under Pete Carroll and John Schneider, so it’s no surprise that Seattle has dipped into the Senior Bowl well plenty of times over the last decade and change. The changes to the participation requirements make it only more likely that many Seahawks picks will have played or at least practiced in the Senior Bowl.
If you take a look at Seattle’s draft class history from 2010 to 2023, you’ll notice how often the Seahawks have taken a Senior Bowl player early in the last eight drafts compared to the initial six. We’re on an eight-year streak of Seattle taking at least one Senior Bowl player before Round 3.
2023
Derick Hall, 2nd round
Cameron Young, 4th round
Olu Oluwatimi, 5th round
Kenny McIntosh, 7th round
Honorable mention: Sa’Rodorick Thompson, UDFA
2022
Boye Mafe, 2nd round
Abe Lucas, 3rd round
Coby Bryant, 4th round
Riq Woolen, 5th round
Bo Melton, 7th round
2021
Dee Eskridge, 2nd round
Tre Brown, 4th round
2020
Jordyn Brooks, 1st round* (did not play in Senior Bowl due to injury)
Darrell Taylor, 2nd round
Damien Lewis, 3rd round
Alton Robinson, 6th round
Stephen Sullivan, 7th round
2019
L.J. Collier, 1st round
Marquise Blair, 2nd round
Gary Jennings Jr, 4th round
2018
Rashaad Penny, 1st round
Shaquem Griffin, 5th round
Honorable mention: Poona Ford, UDFA
2017
Ethan Pocic, 2nd round
Amara Darboh, 3rd round
Justin Senior, 6th round
2016
Jarran Reed, 2nd round
Nick Vannett, 3rd round
Quinton Jefferson, 5th round
2015
Tyler Lockett, 3rd round
2014
Kevin Norwood, 4th round
2013
Jordan Hill, 3rd round
Chris Harper, 4th round
Ty Powell, 7th round
2012
Bobby Wagner, 2nd round
Russell Wilson, 3rd round
2011
James Carpenter, 1st round
John Moffitt, 3rd round
K.J. Wright, 4th round
2010
Anthony McCoy, 6th round
I haven’t seen any indication that the Seahawks disproportionately take Senior Bowl players more than other teams, but their reliance on the Senior Bowl has become a bit of a running joke given how many 23- and 24-year-old rookies have populated the roster in years past. It’s also noticeable that their rise in Senior Bowl usage coincided with “cleaning up” their draft process after the Malik McDowell pick.
Perhaps we’ll see a change now that John Schneider has full control over personnel decisions, but in this particular instance I don’t expect a shift in philosophy. Why? Because we’re not seeing a lot of underclassmen declare for the NFL Draft.
20 Additional Players Granted Special Eligibility for 2024 NFL Draft for Total of 54 Players pic.twitter.com/n62yhk7nBt— Andrew Groover (@APGroover) January 19, 2024
So keep an eye out on the 2024 Senior Bowl rosters, because there’s a high probability you will be able to identify future Seahawks... even if they don’t actually play in the game, like Michael Penix Jr decided.
Players expected not to take the field for the National team in the Senior Bowl, per on-site source:— Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) February 3, 2024
- QB Michael Penix Jr.
- WR Roman Wilson
- WR Jacob Cowing
- DB Quinton Mitchell
- DB Khyree Jackson
- WR Ricky Pearsall
- LB Payton Wilson
- WR Brenden Rice
- DL Laiatu Latu
-…
