Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson could be heading back to Massachusetts.

The Tufts University alum is on the radar of the New England Patriots to be their offensive line coach, according to ESPN’s Patriots reporter Mike Reiss.

Attended Tufts University and has had proven success with rookie development (e.g. Charles Cross/Abraham Lucas) and run-game schemes. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 1, 2024

Dickerson had previously interviewed for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator jobs. Cleveland has since hired Ken Dorsey to replace the fired Alex Van Pelt, while Cincinnati promoted quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to OC after Brian Callahan became the Tennessee Titans’ head coach.

The Seahawks hired Dickerson as run game coordinator and assistant OL coach in 2021. He was promoted to OL coach in 2022 after the team parted ways with Mike Solari. While the Seahawks offensive line struggled throughout 2023, much of it can be attributed to a slew of injuries across the entire starting lineup. Otherwise, Dickerson has overseen an offensive line with a lot more promise than the Seahawks OLs of yesteryear.

Dickerson does have previous ties to the Patriots organization. From 2004 to 2005 he was in the operations department before taking a job with the New York Jets. The bulk of Dickerson’s coaching career has been with the Rams, who was a Jeff Fisher hire but was retained by Sean McVay.

It must be noted that Dickerson isn’t out of contract, so there’s still a possibility the Seahawks could keep him under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Otherwise, it seems inevitable that another team will hire Dickerson at some point this offseason.