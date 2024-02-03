Report: Former Chiefs passing game coordinator linked to Seahawks OC opening

The Mike Macdonald era of the Seattle Seahawks remains just days old, but as would be expected, the coaching staff for the first time head coach is being quickly assembled. However, while Macdonald has add at least a pair of names to the defensive coaching staff, on the other side of the ball the Hawks have yet to name an offensive coordinator.

Several reports have the Seahawks very interested in former UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, however, nothing final has been announced. However, Saturday afternoon Jonathan Jones, an insider who covers the NFL for CBS, reported that there is another name still under consideration.

While Ryan Grubb is under consideration in Seattle as OC, I wouldn't discount Giants OC Mike Kafka. He interviewed well there during their HC process, and sources say there's interest. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2024

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was, as Jones notes, one of the coaches the Seahawks interviewed during the process of searching for a successor to Pete Carroll. A graduate of Northwestern, he served as the quarterbacks coach of the Kansas City Chiefs during 2018 and 2019 before also taking on the title as passing game coordinator for 2020 and 2021. He has been the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants during each of the past two seasons, however, Giants head coach Brian Daboll took over playcalling duties midway through the 2023 season, and it is unknown whether he will be returning to the Giants in 2024.