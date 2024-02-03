Well that was short-lived.

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was reportedly on the Seattle Seahawks’ radar to become their OC and play-caller, but the Giants have hit the block button on any interview.

The Giants blocked Kafka from interviewing for the Seahawks OC position, source says. Team exercising its contractual right. Kafka clearly valued with Big Blue. https://t.co/Kn7K5meqc1 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 4, 2024

Kafka has already twice interviewed for the Seahawks head coaching job, which obviously went to Mike Macdonald. He couldn’t be blocked from a head coaching position, which is why the Giants had no choice but to let him speak with the Seahawks. However, even if he’s not the play-caller for New York, OC to OC is still a lateral move and the Giants are contractually able to block any interview requests. In case you’re curious on a possible loophole, giving him an assistant head coach title like Leslie Frazier would also not be enough.

One thing I received some clarification on after Mike Macdonald's press conference - the Giants could still block Mike Kafka from coming to Seahawks even if he had been given assistant head coach tag. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) February 3, 2024

I suppose Kafka could just resign like defensive coordinator Wink Martindale did, but it’s not like he is an undeniable lock for the Seahawks job, and nearly every offensive coordinator position elsewhere is filled. Besides, I’m pretty sure it’s not as contractually simple as “resign from old job, immediately take new job from team courting you.”

Seattle has also shown reported interest in Detroit Lions pass-game coordinator Tanner Engstrand and former Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.