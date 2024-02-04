Pre-Snap Reads 2/4: How can Mike Macdonald help Geno Smith?

For as much talk as there has been regarding the influence new HC Mike Macdonald will have on our Seattle Seahawks defense, there has been just as much talk, and fewer answers, regarding the offense. What little we do know, we can discuss and shape. How much control will the new offensive coordinator have over the offense and concurrently, the game plan? What type of offensive philosophy will Macdonald foster? What’s gonna happen with Geno? Below, in the links, we provide the tools to tackle these questions, and more. Have at it. Enjoy yourselves.

Seahawks News

Jadeveon Clowney-Seahawks reunion would make sense now: Mike Macdonald film study - Seaside Joe

All-22 Film Study of Mike Macdonald's defense and what it means for Seahawks: Seaside Joe 1799

Analysis: Seahawks seek to finally fix defense with Mike Macdonald hire - Seahawks Wire

Analysis: Seahawks seek to finally fix defense with Mike Macdonald hire

Bobby Wagner: Seahawks' Mike Macdonald HC Hire Won't 'Affect' Free Agency Decision | Bleacher Report

Impending free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner's decision on whether to stay with the Seattle Seahawks or leave town will not be affected by the team's decision…

My final thoughts on the Senior Bowl — who shone, who struggled and how the quarterbacks played – Seahawks Draft Blog

Here are my takeaways from the Senior Bowl week, starting with the players who I think stood out the most.

Wyman: How Seahawks' Mike Macdonald can help Geno Smith - Seattle Sports

Dave Wyman explained why Mike Macdonald coming to the Seattle Seahawks with "fresh eyes" can help quarterback Geno Smith.

Bumpus: 3 Seahawks that can help anchor Macdonald's defense - Seattle Sports

As Mike Macdonald takes over the Seattle Seahawks' defense, Michael Bumpus sees big things in store for three defenders.

Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks Hoping to Ink Multi-Year Contract Extension - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare to enter a new era under coach Mike Macdonald, bringing back Leonard Williams appears to be on the table as a top priority with free agency nearly a month away.

NFC West News

49ers Defense: How satisfied with Steve Wilks are you? - Niners Nation

Time to discuss the elephant in the room.

The Key to the 49ers Stopping the Run - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the key to the San Francisco 49ers improving their run defense.

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride Excited to Grow With Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride is excited for the future with QB Kyler Murray.

Big decision looming for Zaven Collins’ fifth-year option - Revenge of the Birds

Fifth-year option for Collins projected to be $12.75 million per Over the Cap

Rams hire former Chargers interim head coach Giff Smith as DL coach - Turf Show Times

Giff Smith will stay in Los Angeles and take over as the Rams new DL coach and passing game coordinator

Two Los Angeles Rams Offensive Assistant Coaches Nick Jones and KJ Black Join Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons' Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

More Los Angeles Rams coaches have departed for head coach Raheem Morris's staff with the Atlanta Falcons, continuing an exodus from a well-respected staff.

Around The NFL

Ex-Vikings QB retires to become coach on NFC North rival - Larry Brown Sports

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion is trading in his helmet for a clipboard to join the Packers' coaching staff.

Welcome back to the new Pro Bowl. Here's what has changed, in case you need a refresher - Yahoo Sports

Just a year ago, Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr headlined the event.

Man who posed as Jeff Pash and others gets 12 years for a medical billing scheme - NBC Sports

A man who posed as NFL general counsel Jeff Pash and others will be spending 12 years in the custody of the federal government.

How quickly did 31 NFL QBs earn Brock Purdy's $870K? - ESPN

Purdy could be the ultimate NFL luxury: a top-level QB who led the 49ers to a Super Bowl while playing on a cheap contract. How do other starters compare?

Andscape roundtable: Raheem Morris, Jerod Mayo and Black coaches in the NFL hiring cycle — Andscape

Andscape senior editor Erik Horne, writer-at-large William C. Rhoden, senior NFL writer Jason Reid and senior writer David Dennis Jr. talk about the Black coaches involved in the NFL’s latest hiring cycle and if it was a positive cycle for Black coaches. The team also gets into what was the most surprising hire of the cycle: Jerod Mayo in New England, Raheem Morris in Atlanta or Antonio Pierce in Las Vegas, and what it hopes to see for Black NFL coaches in the future.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud on stellar rookie season: ‘I wasn’t surprised much’ - NFL.com

C.J. Stroud is rather quiet in demeanor and short on words, but that doesn’t mean he lacks confidence. The Houston Texans quarterback turned in one of the finest rookie campaigns in NFL chronicle, and it wasn’t unexpected to him, as he told NFL.com's Gran

Dolphins hire Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver as new defensive coordinator - NFL.com

The Dolphins have hired Anthony Weaver, formerly the Ravens' assistant head coach, as their next defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.

What is player movement tracking technology and how do NFL teams use it? - The Athletic

Interested in a player's top speed? What about how quickly he gets to 10 mph in his first 5 yards? Teams get all sorts of data.

Howe: What I’m hearing about Senior Bowl QBs’ slow starts, Baker Mayfield’s future, Pats GM - The Athletic

The Senior Bowl QBs struggled this week, but that was to be expected. Is Mayfield headed toward a long-term deal to stay in Tampa Bay?

2024 NFL head-coaching hires grades: Commanders 'D+' for Dan Quinn; Chargers get 'A' for Jim Harbaugh swing - CBSSports.com

Assessing the big moves in the hiring cycle