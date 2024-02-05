In Today’s Links: our Seattle Seahawks continue their search for an Offensive Coordinator; some ‘Spoon highlights to keep your spirits high; Leslie Frazier talks and lets us know why he chose the ‘Hawks; and Rob Staton lets us know what he thinks about our squad’s off-season priorities. Plus, the Super Bowl nears, and we’ve got previews, capsules, stats, and more. I’m excited. How about you?

#np Don’t You Ever Let It End by Harvey Scales and the Seven Sounds

Seahawks News

Are Seahawks only team left without offensive coordinator? - Seaside Joe

Seahawks reportedly interested in Chiefs assistant Joe Cullen for defensive coordinator - The Seattle Times

The first apparent candidate to become the Seahawks' defensive coordinator was reported Sunday. Cullen is the defensive-line coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, who are preparing for Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers on Sunday.

Devon Witherspoon Highlights: Watch top plays of the 2023 season - Seahawks Wire

Projecting the Seahawks off-season under John Schneider and Mike Macdonald – Seahawks Draft Blog

Here are a few ideas kicking around in my head as the Seahawks start a new era under John Schneider and Mike Macdonald. I’ll touch on roster moves, free agency and the draft. I reserve the right to change all of these projections!

Key stat for Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald jumps out - Seattle Sports

Mike Macdonald's defense was historic in 2023, and there's one area the new Seattle Seahawks coach's unit especially excelled.

Seahawks At Pro Bowl Championship Game - Seahawks.com

Seahawks Pro Bowlers helped Team NFC to victory in the Pro Bowl Game Championships for the second year in a row.

Seattle Seahawks Coach Leslie Frazier Reveals Why He Chose Seattle - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

NFC West News

PFF: Arizona Cardinals Can't Lose Marquise Brown - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals can't afford to lose Marquise Brown according to Pro Football Focus.

Keys to the Super Bowl 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the keys to the Super Bowl for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

49ers Super Bowl LVIII Quarterbacks: When did you feel Brock Purdy won starting job? - Niners Nation

Just curious what moment it was when you knew the 49ers had a problem with Trey Lance

Why did the Rams lose 2 more young assistant coaches? - Turf Show Times

After Sean McVay said he wanted to retain the same coaching staff in 2024 that is not what is happening

The Los Angeles Rams Must Prioritize Five Free Agents: Kevin Dotson, Jordan Fuller, Alaric Jackson, Demarcus Robinson, Michael Hoecht - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are fortunate enough to not have several high-level free agents leaving the building. With that said, who should they prioritize re-signing?

Around The NFL

Cowboys interviewing 2 notable ex-head coaches for DC position - Larry Brown Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are interviewing former head coaches Mike Zimmer and Ron Rivera for their defensive coordinator job

Super Bowl 2024: Top 10 storylines including Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and, yes, Taylor Swift - Yahoo Sports

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will have many storylines, including the host city itself.

Super Bowl 2024: Five burning questions for Chiefs and 49ers, including this Patrick Mahomes big-game trend - CBSSports.com

Here are five burning questions for Super Bowl LVIII

How does this 49ers-Chiefs rematch compare to their Super Bowl LIV showdown? - The Athletic

Four years ago, a powerful Chiefs offense overcame a dominant 49ers defense. This year's showdown looks much different on paper.

As Patrick Mahomes chases Tom Brady’s Super Bowl rings, visions of Tiger Woods' GOAT chase creep in - Yahoo Sports

Opposing fans are already getting tired of seeing Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which is a familiar fatigue for past athletes chasing GOAT status.

Baker Mayfield, Demario Davis named MVPs as NFC wins Pro Bowl Games - NBC Sports

The Pro Bowl is not really a football game anymore, but they still declare a winner at the end, and today the NFC came out on top.

2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games -- NFC edges AFC with defensive stand - ESPN

Of all things, it was defense that decided the Pro Bowl Games with a last-second deflection. Baker Mayfield and Demario Davis shared MVP honors.

New York Jets' front office shakeup puts everyone on notice - ESPN

News of assistant general manager Rex Hogan being fired might be a wake-up call for the rest of the organization.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 4 - NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.