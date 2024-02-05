The Seattle Seahawks are set to make their first major coordinator hiring under Mike Macdonald. Why yes, the first post-Pete Carroll coaching staff will have a Harbaugh on board.

According to Albert Breer, the Seahawks are targeting Jay Harbaugh to be their new special teams coordinator. He held the same job at the University of Michigan, but he will not be joining his had Jim Harbaugh on the Los Angeles Chargers staff.

Curveball! The Seahawks are working on hiring Michigan’s Jay Harbaugh as their special teams coordinator, per sources. So rather than join his dad Jim in LA, Jay Harbaugh will team up with ex-Wolverine staffmate Mike Macdonald in Seattle. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 5, 2024

Jay Harbaugh has a Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens, where he worked in offensive quality control from 2012 to 2014. Mike Macdonald was a coaching intern during Harbaugh’s last year in Baltimore, but reunited when Macdonald was Michigan’s defensive coordinator in 2021. In addition to special teams, Harbaugh also coached running backs from 2017 to 2020, tight ends in 2021, and then safeties from 2022 to 2023.

While Michigan’s special teams had a horror show against Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals, its overall SP+ ranking has been among the best in the country over the past couple of seasons.

Guys that know Jay well rave about his coaching ability.



There's a reason he's coached a number of positions at a high level on both sides of the ball and was our STC of the Year previously https://t.co/dEOMVfnoP9 via @zach_barnett — Doug Samuels (@CoachSamz) February 5, 2024

With this news, we can also assume that Larry Izzo will no longer be a part of the Seahawks coaching staff, which is a real bummer considering how well his group has performed over the past three seasons. I don’t think it’ll take too long for him to get a special teams coordinator role elsewhere.